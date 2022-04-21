Guest Commentary: Public Comment Regarding DiSC Traffic Analysis Provided to Council and Staff

By Matt Williams

Tuesday night at the City Council meeting I provided the following written Public Comment. To avoid blindsiding City staff, I delivered a copy of the issues to key members of staff … Dianna Jensen, Bob Clarke, Sherri Metzger and Mike Webb … via email on Monday.

Madame Mayor and members of City Council, this email (and the forwarded email attached below) is submitted as General Public Comment for tonight’s Council meeting. The attached email was sent to the four listed staff members yesterday so that they would have advance notice of the issues I am bringing to you herein. I have received a reply email from Sherri Metzger stating, “Thank you for your inquiry to the DiSC 2022 project. I will need to check with City Staff to determine what we would need to do to respond to your questions. We will get back to you.”

I have thanked her for that reply and look forward to receiving the answers soon. All four of the questions posed to staff (and to you the Council) concern the information available to the voting public regarding Measure H. In summary those questions are: