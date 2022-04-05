SF DA Announces Shoplifting Convictions Related to Walgreens Thefts

By Vanguard Staff

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Walgreens received some measure of justice here Monday when San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced two men were found guilty of petty thefts in separate cases.

One man, who made national news when his San Francisco shop lifting spree at Walgreens and his bicycle escape were captured on video that went viral, has pleaded guilty and will serve 16 months in prison, said DA Boudin Monday.

Jean Lugo Romero, who will be officially sentenced April 15, pleaded guilty to felony grand theft and misdemeanor petty theft.

Boudin’s office also said a jury returned guilty misdemeanor verdicts for 13 counts against Ahmad Shabazz for a series of petty thefts in five separate incidents at Walgreens.

“Whether the work of organized retail theft rings or of individual suspects, the burglaries impacting our local businesses will not be tolerated,” said District Attorney Boudin.

He added, “The sentence and verdicts handed down are just one way we are working to hold individuals accountable for harm caused by retail theft in San Francisco. We are also continuing our work with partner agencies to dismantle the organized networks which make these crimes profitable.”

Boudin explained his office has “instituted numerous measures to respond to retail theft, in addition to holding those who commit [thefts to subsequent] prosecution. We have partnered with ALTO, an international organization that coordinates the loss prevention efforts of retailers, police, and prosecutors, formed an alliance of Bay Area County District Attorneys, and we currently are currently involved in multiple operations to combat retail theft in San Francisco.”

Boudin’s office said “ALTO’S partnership with Walgreens and local law enforcement, including the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office and the San Francisco Police Department allowed for the identification, arrest, and prosecution of Defendants Shabbaz and Lugo Romero.”

“ALTO, in partnership with Walgreens, was instrumental in securing material evidence, witness coordination, and being the point of contact for all parties. ALTO will continue serving as a victim advocate for our clients, implementing meaningful solutions to public safety concerns, and greatly appreciates the thorough work of SFDA’s prosecutors in the numerous cases against defendants Shabbaz and Lugo Romero,” said Xochitl Carrion, lead attorney for ALTO Alliance.