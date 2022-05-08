Candidate for Yolo County District Attorney Cynthia Rodriguez Announced Her Growing List of Endorsements in a Press Release on Thursday

By Robert J. Hansen

Woodland, CA – The Sacramento National Women’s Political Caucus, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 2015, Los Rios College Federation of Teachers, Harry S. Truman Democratic Club, and Woodland Councilmember Vicky Fernandez have all recently officially said they support Rodriguez’s campaign for District Attorney.

“I am humbled to be endorsed by groups who represent our public servants and tirelessly fight for our community. I look forward to continuing these efforts as the next Yolo County District Attorney by prioritizing the safety of all residents, leading with integrity and transparency, and protecting the rights of workers, women, and vulnerable populations,” said Rodriguez.

Adopt a Democrat, a National PAC dedicated to getting Democrats elected, said the race for Yolo DA is heating up and that incumbent Jeff Reisig’s policies are regressive to criminal justice reform.

“DA races are heating up with right-wing district attorneys trying everything to hold onto power,” Adopt a Dem said via Twitter. “In California, there are multiple races including Dem Endorsed Cynthia Rodriguez vs ‘Independent’ far-right incumbent Jeff Reisig and his regressive policies.”

Several current and former elected Yolo leaders like Winters Councilmembers Victoria Fernandez, Jesse Loren, and Pierre Nu, and former Woodland City Councilmember and Yuba Community College District Trustee Xavier Tafoya, have endorsed Rodriguez’s campaign.

Also supporting Rodriguez are former Davis Mayors Ann Evans and Michael Corbett.

The Davis Democratic Party broke a tradition of not endorsing local campaigns with its support for Rodriguez.

Davis Democratic Club President Stephen Souza could not be reached for comment.

“This breaks with years of DDC staying out of local races, to focus on elections their members were united on. I’m glad their members came together to support my campaign,” Rodriguez said via Twitter.

Smart Justice California, Yolo People Power, Indivisible Yolo, and the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement, Sacramento Chapter are also supporting Rodriguez.

“Cynthia Rodriguez is really racking up the endorsements,” Indivisible Yolo said. “It’s no wonder, she’s the right woman for Yolo DA.”

“A proud daughter of farmworkers, Cynthia Rodriguez understands the importance of making sure the law protects everyone in our community. Cynthia is a powerful advocate for Yolo County’s rural Latino communities and will fight to uphold our labor laws and prosecute wage theft,” Antonio De Loera, community advocate said.

Rodriguez’s endorsements have come with significant campaign contributions—her campaign has raised $8,000 in the last week alone.

Her campaign has spent about $70,000 so far in this cycle with many of the campaign’s contributions coming from individuals and local organizations.

Citizens for Progressive West Sacramento is the only PAC supporting Rodriguez which has spent around $10,000 on campaign signs, radio time, and other advertising through newspapers.