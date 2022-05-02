Commentary: First U.S. Ecovillage – Davis’ Village Homes – 40 Years Later

By Ben Wynd

I was lucky enough to partake in a tour of Davis’ Village Homes – the first deliberate ecovillage in the U.S. – through my Sustainable Development class at UC Davis.

The goal of Village Homes – more than a half century ago – was to be an ecologically sustainable community that utilized the preexisting landscape to reduce waste and encourage a sense of oneness.

Planning of the community began around 60 years ago, by architect Mike Corbett. The final product contains 225 homes and 20 apartment units.

The city of Davis was originally apprehensive to permit this type of development, however. But construction was allowed and the community has served as inspiration for landscape architects across the nation.

There are 20 acres of green space out of the 70 acres of land. Village Homes achieves its sustainability through practices such as expansive solar panel/boiler use, natural drainage (no storm drainage), and allocated gardening plots for all residences, among other factors.

The literal housing element of Village Homes is incredibly unique as well. Around 13 percent of the grounds is utilized for parking, as opposed to 30 to 40 percent for most communities.

Many residents built their houses themselves back in the 1970s. I even had the pleasure of speaking to a resident who built his home in 1979.

But multiple contractors were brought in to develop homes in the area in order to ensure architectural diversity and prevent endless rows of the same homes like many suburbs often have.

Some homes even include green roofs, an increasingly common practice in the sustainability sphere now. The homes are oriented to a backyard like common space that usually has a plethora of flowers and trees lining the grass.

Many of the streets also don’t have sidewalks, along with having no cars parked along the sidewalk. Carports are the most common form of vehicle storage as a way to make sure cars aren’t a neighborhood eyesore.

Additionally, the streets were constructed with quite sharp curves, in order to force drivers to slow down. This allows for safer neighborhood activity, especially for children.

Around 50 percent of the water in the community is derived from a well. Well water is primarily used for irrigation, and the water in homes is connected to the city network, but solar boilers still are present to add a layer of sustainability to this community.

A swale drain that doubles as an outdoor recreation space assists the community in preventing flooding and preserving water through sloping away from adjacent buildings.

The community garden space shared by residents allows for formal and informal food swap events to happen, encouraging interaction between neighbors and reduces food waste. The plots cost residents around $50 a year to have.

Residents are the sole maintainers of the plots and are highly encouraged to keep their plots well maintained. The emphasis on local food growth allows about 30 varieties of fruit trees to flourish within the grounds.

The plots appeared to be widely used by residents, and not just an aesthetic part of the grounds. The resident we talked to even spoke about how he was planning on planting new trees later in the day.

On top of residential use, the Village Homes community contains a restaurant called Osteria Fasulo, playgrounds for kids, and even a nursery for child care. The proximity of daily necessities being close to residents reduces the need for car trips and adds to the sense of community.

However, concepts in landscape architecture and sustainability have significantly changed since the 1970s.

And there’s no denying that Village Homes may be one of the most sustainable communities in the state, but some aspects fail to stand the test of time.

For example, many trees and plants are grown directly outside windows of homes, leading to issues with roots inserting themselves into the foundation and collapse of trees in windy weather.

The community was also never intended to be as expensive as it is. One of the key factors in sustainability is affordability. There’s a five year long waitlist to live in the community, and homes sell for upwards of $1 million.

The New Urbanism movement also was not as present in the 1970s as it is now. From the lens of a current urban planner, Village Homes would be criticized for its lack of apartment buildings and designated affordable housing. While not at a low density, the community could make a shift towards a more multifamily direction.

Village Homes is far from perfect, especially from the perspective of modern day urban planning.

However, the project was trailblazing at its time of conception. No other communities had attempted anything like it. Village Homes is still likely more sustainable than most neighborhoods in the country.

Village Homes’ ideas should be looked at and expanded upon as Davis grows, and as environmentalists look for a way to protect our planet in our daily lives.