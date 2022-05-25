Breaking News
Commentary: Traffic Comment By No on H Makes No Sense

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – I belatedly caught up with a Measure H discussion during the Chamber’s candidate forum from last week.  It was Matt Williams for the no side taking on Wesley Sagewalker from the Yes on H side.

What struck me was a comment by Matt Williams early in the discussion on the traffic study.

He said, “But you have heard that the traffic study has said that it’s going to improve traffic times at intersections. Well, there’s a very good reason for that. The standard for traffic studies looks at an intersection from all four directions. And any of you who have lived with the current traffic problems on Mace north of I 80 know that the problems are heading southbound. We have no problems heading northbound. So what we have is the improvements that affect northbound eastbound and westbound overwhelming the real issue, which is southbound.”

That didn’t make a whole lot of sense to me, so I started by looking at the traffic study itself.  The chart above is from page 43, and you can see that the project does have a major impact on traffic and causes some pretty substantial delays.  But once the mitigation measures are put in place, those delays fall by quite a bit and in some cases actually improve over existing conditions.

That’s where the claim comes from that the project will actually improve Mace in the southbound direction over existing conditions.

Now I understand that there is some skepticism over that claim – and I think that skepticism is fair game for criticism.

However, what Matt Williams is arguing is that basically what is happening is that the improvement in the other four directions is trumping the traffic impact on Southbound Mace.  That makes no sense intuitively and after doing some research is in fact false.

Matt Williams is correct on one point: “For signalized intersections, average intersection delay is reported in seconds per vehicle for all approaches.”

So theoretically his point could make some sense.

But let’s look at the first intersection – 9 – Mace and Alhambra.  Right now during the PM peak hour there is a 163 delay.  That increases to 286 second (nearly five minutes) with the project.  But with the enhancement it drops to 45 seconds.

So you are telling me that Southbound Mace which is causing the delay is going to have its impact offset from just under five minutes to just under a minute all through improvement on Alhambra.  That makes no sense.

And it turns out, it is actually incorrect.

As was explained to me – the delays is actually a weighted average – weighted by traffic volume.  The vast majority of that at most intersections is produced on southbound Mace, though obviously traffic turning from Alhambra and Second Street onto southbound Mace is backing up some as well.

However, in the areas where there is not considerable delay, there is no room for improved traffic flow with the various improvements cited by the project.  Those other directions in other words are not offsetting the worsening traffic on Mace under the Project Plus Operational Enhacements condition.

Bottom line, the vast majority of the improved traffic flow will in fact be where it needs to be on southbound Mace and the comment by Matt Williams was off-base.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

4 thoughts on “Commentary: Traffic Comment By No on H Makes No Sense”

  1. Colin Walsh

    A couple of important points this article over looks:

    The EIR predicts more than 12,000 additional trips on Mace.
    Any possible improvement in traffic on Mace is projected by stacking all best case scenarios and assuming extensive reworking of the road system. this is not supported in the basleine features or development agreement.
    The Baseline features for this project do not require developers to pay for the mitigation measures that would be required. the language includes phrases like, “will participate in the construction,” and “will contribute funding.”
    The development agreement does little more promising, “to determine which traffic mitigations are needed at each phase of Project development,” and then lists no direct road mitigation other than allowing developer owned property to be used to widen Mace.
    Both the baseline features and the development merely promise to write a traffic demand management plan at a later date. Without this plan and more specific requirements to implement and fund it, all of the best case scenario numbers are etherware.

    1. Ron Oertel

      I don’t believe that anyone (even supporters) honestly believe that adding traffic will “improve” traffic. (Not to mention the environmental concerns associated with that pursuit.)

      In any case, I’d be curious as to the timing of any of these “improvements”, assuming that funding is subsequently found for all of them.

      Trying to navigate through an endless construction zone is no fun.  It’s bad-enough when they close off lanes just to repave or repair them, let alone perform major reconstruction.

      And such reconstruction is not always related to the streets, themselves. There would be disruption just to connect the site with utilities, water, sewer, etc.

      Not to mention the addition of construction traffic, itself.

      For years, if not decades.

    2. Ron Oertel

      And it’s not just DiSC.

      Why would they even come up with any plan at all, when Shriner’s, Palomino Place, the property inside of Mace Curve, and the “other half” of DiSC are also (possibly) on the horizon?

      Are each of those developments going to have their own “mitigation plan”?  Possibly conflicting with (or undoing) any mitigation plan from DiSC?

      Does anyone do any master planning?  (“My” plan would be to leave the area alone. I like it just fine, the way it is.)

      Though even I acknowledge that it makes sense to develop the property inside of the Mace Curve. I’d suggest putting more commercial development, there.

    3. Keith Y Echols

      The Baseline features for this project do not require developers to pay for the mitigation measures that would be required. the language includes phrases like, “will participate in the construction,” and “will contribute funding.”

      From RESOLUTION NO. 22-010, SERIES 2022:

      DiSC 2022 WILL CONSTRUCT and/or contribute funding to improve the capacity, functionality, and safety of Mace Blvd. and, in particular, at the intersections of Mace and Alhambra Dr. and at Mace and 2nd Street.

      What wording would you have preferred in the baseline agreement to reasonably ensure the desired traffic mitigation measures?

