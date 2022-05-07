Judge Frazzled by Miscommunication, Errors in Man’s Record – Sets New Date to Sort It All Out

By Brinda Kalita

MARIPOSA, CA – A man in Mariposa County Superior Court this week expected to be released from probation after completing 41 hours of community service.

Instead, he will be returning to court at a later date to re-discuss his probation requirements.

After committing a crime in Mariposa County, the accused was expected to do a five-day probation workshop.

During the man’s previous sentencing in March, his attorney, Carlos Fuentes, asked the court if the accused could complete community service hours instead of a probation workshop.

This request was made because the accused is from another county, which made it difficult for him to attend probation workshops in the first place.

But the change from a probation workshop to community service was not reflected in the man’s record. Instead, the court’s record documented that the man needed to do the probation workshop in his home county instead.

Additionally, the accused’s record did not reflect the total amount of hours that he had completed.

The man then revealed that this could have happened because he emailed the required paperwork to the probation office instead of delivering it by hand.

Ultimately, due to the miscommunication, errors, and gaps in the record, Judge Michael A. Faldage scheduled a new hearing in order to sort out the entire situation.

“There’s too much loose information in the court’s file. I am not really happy with it, as you can tell.” Judge Faldage added while scheduling the new date.

The man was also given a new attorney to help deal with his case, Attorney Neal D. Douglass, that reconvenes May 10.