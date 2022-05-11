Letter: Why Was Yes on Campaign Chair Involved in City-County Negotiations?

by Don C. Price

The City’s staff report for the tax sharing MOU says the “discussions . . . have included the City Council subcommittee of Mayor Partida and Councilmember Carson, along with city staff, and the City Attorney.”

The staff report goes on to say “The Bradley-Burns sales taxes generated from points of sale on the project site will be shared 50% County and 50% City. This share applies to Bradley Burns only and not to the Davis local 1% sales tax as approved under Measure Q”

The involvement in this process of Councilmember Carson needs to be emphasized, because in the City’s financial analysis of DiSC presented to the Finance and Budget Commission in December, the City’s financial consultant EPS projected the City would get 100% of all annual sales tax revenues and the County would get 0%. The negotiated terms of the MOU reported by both the City and the County reduce the City’s projected net tax revenue by over $350,000 per year, and reduce the City’s “best case” projection from $3.88 million to $3.53 million.

Since $3.88 million is no longer accurate, City should explicitly direct the Yes on Measure H campaign team to cease-and-desist any further use of the $3.88 million figure in its messaging or materials. Given Dan Carson’s dual role as a member of City Council and as the Honorary Chair of the Yes on Measure H campaign team quickly and efficiently conveying that cease-and-desist statement should be easy to accomplish.

With all the above said, “Why was the Yes on H campaign chair involved in the City-County negotiations?” – negotiations that produced such an unfavorable result for the City?

Don C. Price is a Davis resident.