Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Letter: Why Was Yes on Campaign Chair Involved in City-County Negotiations?

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
(5) Comments
158 Views
Share:

by Don C. Price

The City’s staff report for the tax sharing MOU says the “discussions . . . have included the City Council subcommittee of Mayor Partida and Councilmember Carson, along with city staff, and the City Attorney.”

The staff report goes on to say “The Bradley-Burns sales taxes generated from points of sale on the project site will be shared 50% County and 50% City. This share applies to Bradley Burns only and not to the Davis local 1% sales tax as approved under Measure Q”

The involvement in this process of Councilmember Carson needs to be emphasized, because in the City’s financial analysis of DiSC presented to the Finance and Budget Commission in December, the City’s financial consultant EPS projected the City would get 100% of all annual sales tax revenues and the County would get 0%.  The negotiated terms of the MOU reported by both the City and the County reduce the City’s projected net tax revenue by over $350,000 per year, and reduce the City’s “best case” projection from $3.88 million to $3.53 million.

Since $3.88 million is no longer accurate, City should explicitly direct the Yes on Measure H campaign team to cease-and-desist any further use of the $3.88 million figure in its messaging or materials.  Given Dan Carson’s dual role as a member of City Council and as the Honorary Chair of the Yes on Measure H campaign team quickly and efficiently conveying that cease-and-desist statement should be easy to accomplish.

With all the above said, “Why was the Yes on H campaign chair involved in the City-County negotiations?” – negotiations that produced such an unfavorable result for the City?

Don C. Price is a Davis resident.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

5 thoughts on “Letter: Why Was Yes on Campaign Chair Involved in City-County Negotiations?”

  1. Ron Glick

    This letter raises a good point about how the tax sharing agreement marginally reduces the projected revenue to the city by about 10%. Sadly, it ends with an ad hominem attack on Dan Carson.

    Why is Carson involved? He has been involved since the beginning of the current proposal representing the city. It makes perfect sense that he would continue representing the city through these current negotiations. The implied argument that Carson has some conflict of interest falls flat. Unless you can show that he has personally benefitted from his belief, that the project he helped negotiate for the city, will be beneficial for the community this sort of continuous attack on Carson shows the pettiness of the No on H campaign.

  2. Keith Y Echols

    Uh…I’m not sure who else is supposed to be involved in a negotiation between the city and the county over tax sharing for the DISC project.  Carson is the project advocate on the Council.  It’s like asking why your primary care doctor is the one discussing all your meds with your proctologist.

    As for the results of the cut of the Bradley-Burns sales tax the county is taking; I guess the County felt it needed/required the revenue.  Does the author believe another Council member could have gotten a better deal?  I’m not sure what the point of the article is.  The result was negotiated and the net revenue number was revised.  What else were they supposed to do?

    1. Richard_McCann

      Keith E

      The problem is that Carson may have stepped over the ethical line. It’s as though your doctor is advocating for a surgical procedure that uses instruments that his friend’s company provides. It’s about appearances even if the results might not have changed. Given the City Staff’s vigilance about the Brown Act and related issues, this reflects yet another “oversight” akin to the BrightSource debacle that should not have happened.

  3. Sharla Cheney

    Should I base my vote on which campaign leadership irritates most?  As we get closer to Election Day, I find myself unwilling to read or hear about anything related to candidates or measures, knowing that it will start to get ugly.  I usually shut it off a week out, but I see that I need to extend it to a month out.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for