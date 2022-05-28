Letter: Yes on Measure H

By Rachael Fulp-Cooke

I am a parent of a child in the Davis public school system, a City of Davis Social Services Commissioner, and former president and CEO of a local startup, and I want to explain why my previous No is now a strong Yes on Measure H. My support for Measure H is centered on addressing the shortages in incubator space, housing, and affordable housing in Davis.

As a resident of South Davis, I originally voted No because of potential congestion. However, the applicant returned with a revised proposal and I wholeheartedly believe that they will address potential traffic impacts; they want as smooth and streamlined a development and construction process as we do.

I love this community and believe in our potential – as a community – to make a meaningful impact locally and nationally. There is groundbreaking research occurring at UC Davis; the breadth and depth of innovation and entrepreneurship is staggering. What is missing? The bridge, incubator space. Incubators specialize in growing new and early-stage businesses. I have previously engaged in a lengthy search for incubator space in Davis.

Local companies who innovate at and through UC Davis should not have to travel to other communities outside of Davis and our region to develop their products and businesses.

Yes on Measure H will create a local campus environment where companies can build on the innovations coming out of UC Davis. It will provide jobs for scientists and engineers, and for skilled workers necessary to manufacture products and deliver them to market.

Yes on Measure H is a chance to supply jobs for many sectors of our community, and to provide more opportunities for people to advance themselves and their families without having to leave Davis.

Yes on Measure H will also provide more housing for those employed locally. We are facing two issues related to housing in Davis: 1) an unprecedented housing shortage, and 2) too many individuals and families who work in Davis have been priced out of the Davis rental and housing market. Simply stated – we need more housing and affordable housing in Davis. The housing supplied by the DiSC project will create opportunities for many more deserving members of our community to raise their families and realize their dreams in Davis.

My support for Measure H is grounded in the belief that DiSC will provide more opportunities for individuals and families to live and work locally, to rent or buy a home, and create a better future for themselves and their families. As a community, I believe that it is our duty to provide opportunity and support the overall well-being of all Davis individuals and families.

Please join me in supporting Yes on Measure H.

Rachael Fulp-Cook was a candidate for appointment to the school board in 2020. She is Vice-Chair of the Social Services Commission.