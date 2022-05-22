Man Charged with Multiple Burglaries Set for Trial After Preliminary Hearing

By Veronica Miller

WOODLAND, CA – Treyvonn Cook remained in county jail on $200,000 bail Thursday after his preliminary hearing in Yolo County Superior Court – Cook is charged with nine felonies related to burglaries and 10 enhancements.

Cook has two charges of felony second degree robbery, three charges of felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize, three charges of felony assault with a firearm, and one charge of felony possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Officer Alberto Oliveira, a police officer with the Dixon Police Department, was called to a robbery at a 7-11 store in Dixon, and reviewed video footage where the officer saw the three suspects leaving.

And, through a video recording from the gas station from across the street that allowed for a better view of the suspects’ car and through the video recording at an intersection, they were able to get the license plate number of the car.



This license plate number was shared with neighboring police departments, as well as the video footage was compared to video footage obtained from a West Sacramento gas station.

The following day the car was pulled over by Marin County Police. The driver of the car was a female who had been connected to Cook, the officer testified.

The car was an Enterprise Rental Car that contained clothing that matched one of the suspects that was caught on camera the previous day. There was also an envelope that belonged to Cook in the car and a Sprite bottle that was tested and found to have DNA belonging to Cook.

Cook was contacted and found in a hospital and through a warrant, said the officer, they were able to track Cook’s phone which was found to be in Dixon.