Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Remarks by LWV President Mary Jo Bryan

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Civil Rights, Health Care
Leave a comment
12 Views
Share:
Mary Jo Bryan speaking on Wednesday

By Mary Jo Bryan

Editor’s note: the following remarks were delivered by Davis League of Women Voter’s President Mary Jo Bryan.

“I am pleased to appear today to represent the League of Women Voters support for reproductive rights and abortion access. The League of Women Voters of California has a long history of supporting and defending access to affordable quality reproductive healthcare including abortion care.

Our organization is greatly concerned about the current threat to the constitutional right to reproductive choice for families and individuals across the country.

League members in California know we will need to work harder and take proactive steps to protect and expand abortion care access for our in-state residents and patients across the country. We strongly support the patient’s right to make reproductive healthcare decisions with the unobstructed guidance of their medical providers and support of their trusted spiritual advisors.

Today, the League of Women Voters of California and Davis Area stand with our legislators who support and protect patient reproductive choice and provider provided abortion education, counseling and treatment.

In the words of Dr. Deborah Turner, President of the National League of Women Voters: “All people deserve access to quality health care, including abortion, and the privacy to make reproductive choices. Today Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey are still the law, and we will stand with our allies to protect women’s access to care. It is critical that we show up in solidarity, and make our voices heard for reproductive choice. Our democracy depends on it.”

Reproductive rights are civil rights. Abortion is healthcare. The League of Women Voters remains a steadfast supporter of civil rights, reproductive rights healthcare access and abortion access.”

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for