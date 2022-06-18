Greater Sacramento Attends Bio International Convention in San Diego

GSEC business development meets with international biotech companies and industry leaders at national conference

Special to the Vanguard

Sacramento, CA —The Greater Sacramento Economic Council attended the Bio International Convention in San Diego this week to meet with emerging biotech companies to share about the Greater Sacramento market.

The business development team met with scientific leaders, biotech companies and international industry life science hubs with more than 20 meetings scheduled to discuss the benefits of moving to the Greater Sacramento region. The yearly conference brings together the brightest biotech startups and allows them to pitch their ideas to venture capitalists and other key industry leaders.

Greater Sacramento is a top biotech market anchored by top talent at UC Davis and California State University, Sacramento. Greater Sacramento is home to a cutting-edge life sciences ecosystem. From groundbreaking medical research to burgeoning biotech and medical device startups, the region is pushing the boundaries of innovation on a global scale.

“We are a global and national leading biotech market with a talent pool of top scientists,” Greater Sacramento Economic Council President & CEO Barry Broome said. “If you are a biotech startup or a company looking to scale, our region can help you innovate to the next level.”

UC Davis is an industry leader in many rights, as one of the country’s first clinical and translational science centers and home to one of the most advanced Good Manufacturing Practice laboratories in the nation and a research funding portfolio of over $300 million.

“It was a key driver to meet with these leading biotech companies and learning about their innovations,” Greater Sacramento Business Development Manager Lucy Roberts said. “Attending these national conferences puts the capital region on an international platform and helps us share why we are an emerging biotech market for companies. The state capital of California offers access to an affordable market while being close to other biotech hubs throughout the state.”

Additionally, Greater Sacramento is building infrastructure and assets for future life science and biotech companies. UC Davis’ Aggie Square is a mixed-used innovation district adjacent to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. Phase I will be a capital investment of $1.1 billion and add 1.2 million square feet of development by late 2024. Project plans include over 1 million square feet of research, wet labs, commercial space and housing. Anchor tenants include Amazon Web Services.