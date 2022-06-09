Breaking News
Judge Agrees to Release Man without Bail after He Agrees Not to Use Computers, Cell Phones, Game Consoles

By Cheyenne Galloway 

MODESTO, CA – A man here in Stanislaus County Superior Court was released from custody this week, without having to post bail, but he had to agree to specifically not use “electronic” devices, including computers, cell phones or video game consoles.

The bail review hearing regarded a criminal felony for Timothy Burnham, apparently charged with a crime or crimes related to pornography because of an additional restriction that he not “possess any form of pornography.”

Judge Robert Westbrook agreed to release the accused on his own recognizance (OR) if Burnham agreed to the conditions, which he did, and that he is subject to search and seizure without a probable cause search warrant. 

If law enforcement were to discover any additional images of child pornography, Burnham would be violating his conditions and his release would be revoked.

The defendant accepted these terms, and agreed to postpone his preliminary hearing that was scheduled for June 10.

A pretrial will be held for him later this summer on Aug. 8.

