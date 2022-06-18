LA District Attorney Announces He’ll Seek 40 Years to Life for Alleged Attempted Murder of CHP Officer

By Cheyenne Galloway

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said this week he is seeking a 40 years to life sentence for a person now being held for the attempted murder June 13 of a California Highway Patrol officer.

The accused, Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi, was charged with one count of willful, premeditated and deliberate attempted murder of a CHP officer. He was arraigned Thursday.

Although the case remains under investigation, Khosroabadi was charged with shooting an officer during a traffic stop Monday. Allegedly, the accused also fled the scene and was not found until hours later.

While the investigation continues, the court was asked to hold the defendant in custody in preventative detention because of the dangerous nature of the accused and his alleged offense, which means Khosroabadi will remain in custody until the outcome of the trial.

DA Gascón said, “Based on the facts of this case, I have taken the step of authorizing the filing of a felony attempted murder charge with a gun enhancement that, if found true, could result in a sentence of 40 years to life in prison.”

The DA added, “We cannot tolerate violence against any member of our community, especially the courageous people who put their lives on the line every day to protect us. As a former police officer, I know the dangers of police work and the many sacrifices made by law enforcement officers and their families.