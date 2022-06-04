Los Angeles County District Attorney Supports Two Major Gun Violence Prevention Bills

By Tommy Nguyen

LOS ANGELES, CA – In light of recent mass shootings in America, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday his support for two U.S. House of Representatives resolutions that would implement gun control measures to help save lives.

“This is not a partisan issue, it’s a human issue. The majority of Americans support stricter gun laws,” District Attorney Gáscon said. “These bills are a common-sense response to this national health emergency created by the gun violence epidemic we face today.”

Elected the 43rd District Attorney of Los Angeles County in 2020, Gascón and his work are self-defined by the same notions of fairness, public safety, service, and critical thought that have been consistent throughout his life.

House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Chairman Mike Thompson introduced the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021, landmark legislation that would establish a new federal background check requirement for firearm transfers between private parties.



At the moment, federal law requires background checks for all licensed gun dealers but ignores background checks for guns sold privately by unlicensed individuals.

The legislation would help prevent guns to be purchased by people with “felony convictions, domestic violence restraining orders, and those who are legally prohibited from possession of a firearm.”

House Majority Whip James Clyburn introduced the Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021 which would help close the loophole that allows guns to be sold to people with criminal records, mental illnesses, and circumstances that disqualify them from owning a firearm.

Each year, thousands of firearm purchases are allowed to move forward, even if the person is legally prohibited from having a firearm, because their background check was not completed within three business days, according to the author.

He noted the shooter of nine worshippers in 2015 at a church in Charleston, SC was able to purchase their gun as a result of this loophole.

The legislation would extend the background check review period from three to 10 days.

“Allowing more time for NICS [FBI’s system] to complete background checks will prevent firearms from falling into the hands of many dangerous persons,” DA Gáscon said in his support letter.