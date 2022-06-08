Measure H Goes Down to Resounding Loss

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Despite being a smaller project with a seemingly more favorable environment than in 2020, DiSC has apparently gone down to an overwhelming loss. While it is not clear how many votes are still outstanding, by the end of tabulation on election evening, No had a 3000-vote margin out of 11,000 votes cast, and a 63.5 to 36.5 percentage lead.

Deferring comment was the Yes on H campaign as well as Councilmember Dan Carson, who found himself at the center of controversy when he filed the writ to change the ballot language for the No on H arguments—that decision looms pivotal in a campaign that saw a joint effort to secure attorney fees.

Neither side has issued a statement on the results—the Vanguard will have more as more information becomes available.

Elsewhere none of the local races were close. Both the incumbent DA and sheriff, covered more fully by Robert Hansen, won easy reelection.

The other contested local race saw Lucas Frerichs take on Juliette Beck for Supervisor.

While there are still votes to count, Frerichs has a strong lead over Beck, 65 to 35 percent or about a 1400-vote spread with about 4700 votes cast. There is still an outstanding precinct in that race.

The Vanguard will have more on these races.