Reisig Appears Headed for a Fifth Term

By Robert J. Hansen

Woodland, CA – Both Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig and his challenger, Cynthia Rodriguez, released statements on their campaigns the day after Tuesday’s primary election.

“I am humbled by the overwhelming support we received last night, as Yolo County voters decisively gave me the honor of serving a fifth term as District Attorney,” Reisig said. “Thank you to the countless prosecutors, law enforcement officials, community members, friends, and family that dedicated their personal time and donated their hard-earned money to make this victory possible.

Raising said it was a team effort and he could not have done it without all of his team.

“In my fifth term, I am committed to continuing our good work to implement innovative reforms to our criminal justice system, serve victims, and keep Yolo County safe,” Reisig said.

Reisig’s challenger Cynthia Rodriguez spoke to her campaign and a small group of supporters late Wednesday night.

“It’s been such a long and windy road and it’s not over,” Rodriguez said. “I want to express my sincerest gratitude, as we wait for the county to finish counting the votes and declare a winner, to everybody that’s been on this journey with me.”

Rodriguez was grateful to every voter, and each volunteer that put their energy into electing a district attorney who wants to lead with equal justice, integrity, and compassion.

“I thank you,” Rodriguez said. “This cause cannot be overstated, we have to do this. And I have to say I’ve never met more wonderful people in my life.”

The county announced while there are still 20,000 plus ballots to be counted, the current votes that have been tallied have Jeff Reisig most likely voted into a fifth term with 15,966 votes to Rodriguez’s 10,307.