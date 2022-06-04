Restorative Justice International Interview of Cynthia Rodriguez

RJI will soon publish RJI’s podcast with Cynthia Rodriguez, a candidate for Yolo County District Attorney in California. Because the election is next week, we are choosing to publish RJI’s Questionnaire to Candidates with Cynthia’s responses. When the podcast is up, we will share it. RJI was greatly encouraged by Ms. Rodriguez’s responses. RJI’s Global Advisory Council reviewed her questionnaire and voted to support her candidacy for Yolo County District Attorney. For the record, RJI reached out to the current Yolo County District Attorney regarding his re-election. He chose not to respond to RJI’s Questionnaire to Candidates.

Cynthia has 40 years of criminal legal experience—both prosecuting and defending cases—giving her an all-encompassing view of the strengths and weaknesses of the justice system.

At the Department of Corrections, Cynthia prosecuted misconduct in California prisons. She has served as a deputy public defender, standing up for the Constitutional rights of some of our most vulnerable community members and keeping innocent people free. Cynthia has also served as General Counsel and Deputy Director of Forensic Services at the California Department of Mental Health, where she managed an office of 200 employees with a multi-million-dollar budget.

Ms. Rodriguez responded to the RJI candidate questionnaire before the recording of RJI’s podcast with her. The following are her answers.

For more info go to RJI’s site.

————————————————————–

The following is RJI’s questionnaire for candidates seeking our endorsement. Thank you for responding to our questions. Please return the questionnaire to RJI.

NAME: Cynthia Rodriguez

Office you are seeking: Yolo County District Attorney

Experience: 40 years as an attorney, criminal defense attorney, prosecuted discipline matters on correctional officers and staff, private practice including pro bono work for disabled individuals including full hearings, CA Dept of Mental Health (later Dept of State Hospitals) Deputy Director and General Counsel, working with state prisons and federal courts, 11 years at CalPERS handling hundreds of millions of dollars in pension funding and worker issues, as well as all litigation, with a Board.

Contact information: Cynthia Rodriguez