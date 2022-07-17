Letter: ASUCD Expresses Concerns About Parkside Bar and Lounge

We, the Associated Students of the University of California, Davis, are appalled by the overt racism and homophobia exhibited by Parkside Bar & Lounge. We share the frustrations voiced by countless Aggies and urge UCD students to refrain from visiting Parkside until they have repealed their discriminatory policies that are antithetical to the values of ASUCD and the UCD campus community members, who are among the primary patrons of the establishment. ASUCD remains committed to ensuring that we do not receive contributions from nor associate with businesses, such as Parkside, that go against our values of diversity and inclusion.

Furthermore, ASUCD affirms that the weaponization of ‘dress code’ policies solely to alienate our BIPOC queer femme presenting male and non-binary students from public establishments is an act of discrimination. Parkside has additionally made several attempts to quash the offending party’s complaints including but not limited to: blocking their accounts on social media, removing the ability to comment on their platform, and failing to take accountability for any of the numerous offenses that have come to light; we find this unacceptable. Parkside’s choice to abstain from addressing these accusations prompts us to act to protect our campus community. We ask UCD students to consider patronizing businesses in Davis that better align with ASUCD and UCD values.

(The letter provided a link to the Parkside Yelp page which had a number of complaints).

Sincerely,

ASUCD President Radhika Gawde

ASUCD Vice President JT Eden

In Solidarity,

Senator Zeph Schnelbach

Senator Celeste Palmer

Senator Juliana Martinez Hernandez

Senator Priya Talreja

Senator Julia Shurman

Senator Francisco Ojeda

Senator Gaius Ilupeju

Senator Eustacio Alamilla

ASUCD Transfer Student Representative Logan T. Ueno

ASUCD Internal Affairs Commission Chairperson ThuyAnh Truong

ASUCD Gender & Sexuality Commission

ASUCD External Affairs Commission Chairperson Maahum Shahab