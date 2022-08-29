Breaking News
Anti-Semitic Holocaust Denial Banner over Hwy 113 Causes Concern

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – On Sunday afternoon, a group of men dressed in black were spotted on the Hwy 113 bike overpass with banners unfurled stating, “Communism Is Jewish” and “The Holocaust Is An Anti-White Lie.”

According to the incident report, at 3 pm, the banner was spotted.  One of the witnesses confronted the subjects and attempted to remove the signs.  A verbal argument ensued but there were no injuries reported.

“The subjects were filming encounters with counter-protesters and law enforcement and may have been trying to illicit responses,” the police report stated.  “They took down the signs and left on foot, later displaying their signs on the Russell Blvd overpass, according to the Davis Police.

Witnesses identified four white adult males, wearing all black clothing and black masks.

According to Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel, “They were dressed in black with faces covered.  UCD Police didn’t detain them and they lost them on campus before they could ID them or any vehicles.”

University police have determined this to be a hate incident of concern to the campus community.

In a statement from Chancellor Gary May on Sunday, “We are sickened that anyone would invest any time in such cowardly acts of hate and intimidation. They have no place here. We encourage our community to stand against anti-Semitism and racism. Our Principles of Community remind us to “strive to build and maintain a culture based on mutual respect and caring.””

He added, “White supremacy, hate and intimidation have no place here.”

Davis Mayor Lucas Frerichs added, “I am disturbed to see the photos of these banners being hung from a prominent local overpass.  Hate has no place in Davis, and a common denominator to Holocaust deniers is Anti-Semitism.  As Mayor, I unequivocally stand in support with our Jewish community in Davis, UC Davis and beyond.”

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

13 thoughts on “Anti-Semitic Holocaust Denial Banner over Hwy 113 Causes Concern”

  1. PhillipColeman

    The act was despicable, of course. But the clear intention was to provoke a response, and it did. The provocateurs achieved what they were looking for, more publicity and potential recruitment for their perverted cause.

    Their actions may be classified as a “hate incident,” and the use of precious and limited police resources likely had to be deployed to preserve the peace. But the police are prohibited from taking any enforcement action, all of the actions by the provocateurs are protected free speech. And when the police do arrive, the instigators try to provoke them to do something unlawful and be filmed doing it.

    Public leaders are invariably contacted for a response as was the case here. They have far more important matters in front of them at the time, but they must respond for fear of being accused of being silent supporters or sympathizers. More publicity for the haters.

    The ideal response to discourage future events of this nature would be for everyone to completely ignore the signs and shouts. After a while, with nobody honking their horns, or walking up to them in confrontation, nobody called the police,  they’d soon become bored and return to their own dark miserable world of isolation and bigotry. One knows that this will never happen, a free society is easily provoked and thousands of media outlets wait anxiously to publish. Yet it remains the one certain solution in response to this disgusting type of public behavior.

    1. Ron Oertel

      In contrast, I’d like to see more politicians put forth statements such as Phillip’s, above.

      I’d also like to see some of them go a little further, and remind folks that this is part of living in a country with free speech. This is not a “hate crime”, and “hate incidents” has no legal meaning. Some seem to purposefully misunderstand this difference, which then encourages a “mob mentality”. Exactly what these types of protestors may be hoping for, as noted by Phillip.

      I suspect that some politicians (not the ones you mention) use incidents like this to drum-up support for themselves or their organizations.  (Frankly, I believe that a former DA in California recently attempted to do this, in regard to Asian hate crimes.  But, it didn’t help him.)

      Real leaders don’t do this. Is it “brave” to condemn these types of incidents? I don’t think so. Probably the easiest, most meaningless thing that any politician or leader can do.

  5. David Greenwald Post author

    One of the lessons of the Holocaust was the failure of good people to speak out before it was too late…

    First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist.

    Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a trade unionist.

    Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew.

    Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.

    —Martin Niemöller

     

    1. Ron Oertel

      There’s so many “speaking out” these days (or sometimes doing something worse in response) that it’s become cliche’.

      I’d like to see someone in Gary May’s position (in particular) remind everyone that this country is supposed to protect free speech.  (Someone might want to remind the ACLU of that, as well.) 

      Use it as a real teaching moment, rather than meaningless (or worse) posturing – which likely has the opposite effect than intended.

       

       

       

    2. Bill Marshall

      One of the lessons of the Holocaust was the failure of good people to speak out before it was too late…

      And according to several sources, Martin Niemöller did not speak out until it was too late… indications are that he not only supported the Nazis in the early 30’s, but was antisemitic, except in retrospect… one set of sources,

      Martin Niemöller – Wikipedia

       

  6. Don Shor

    Ignoring anti-Semitism has generally not been a good policy in the past. These groups are increasing in visibility and are networking with each other and becoming more radical, more numerous, and more dangerous as they do so. I suggest that increasing awareness is actually a better practice.

  7. Ron Oertel

    Contrast how the “leaders” are responding to this minor incident, vs. this one:

    https://www.davisenterprise.com/news/local/community-leaders-to-speak-out-today-about-islamic-center-sermon/

    Ultimately, some of the local leaders essentially stood in solidarity with this religious leader.  Essentially, “helping” him to apologize.

    At first, this religious leader denied that there was a problem with what he said to his followers at all:

    https://www.davisenterprise.com/news/local/davis-imam-insists-sermon-wasnt-anti-semitic/

    There’s an underlying problem here, in regard to how different groups are viewed and treated (e.g., vilified).  And one that no one addresses.

    I’d say that it’s far more dangerous when religious leaders spout this stuff to their followers, vs. a handful of (probably non-local – and however else you want to describe them) on an overpass seeking to provoke.

    1. Ron Oertel

      But for either of these parties, I support their right to free speech.

      And, I’d call the cops if I saw anyone trying to hurt them.

      That’s what “real” leaders would say and do (while simultaneously condemning what they say).

      What our “actual” leaders say and do ultimately encourages violence – the opposite of what they (apparently) think they’re doing.

