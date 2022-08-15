Breaking News
CA Measure to Legalize LSD, Magic Mushrooms Gutted for 2022; Author Claims Move Hurts Military Vets, People of Color 

PC: @AdobeStock via nida.nih.gov

By Neha Malhi

SACRAMENTO, CA – Legislation to decriminalize certain psychedelic drugs such as “magic mushrooms,” MDMA and LSD was gutted by the California Legislature late last week, according Senate Bill 519 author Senator Scott Wiener (D-SF).

If passed, the measure would have allowed possession and personal use of some hallucinogenic drugs.

Wiener said Friday, “I’ve now confirmed that SB 519—decriminalizing possession and use of small quantities of certain psychedelic drugs—was amended by the Assembly Appropriations Committee to remove the decriminalization aspect of the bill.”

Wiener added, “(SB 519) is limited to a study. While I am extremely disappointed by this result, I am looking to reintroducing this legislation next year and continuing to make the case that it’s time to end the War on Drugs. Psychedelic drugs, which are not addictive, have incredible promise when it comes to mental health and addiction treatment. We are not giving up.” 

Wiener noted that “the bill was an important next step in ending the so-called war on drugs, which has disproportionately incarcerated people of color.”

Advocates of SB 519 emphasize the mental health benefits obtained from using psychedelics drugs. They argue psychedelics drugs “would provide a critical mental tool to treat addiction, PTSD, anxiety, and depression, especially for the veterans.” 

Neha Malhi is graduating from UCLA this summer with BA in Economics. she is from LA, California.

