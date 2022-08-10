HCD’s Letter to San Francisco Should Be Read As a Warning To Other Communities

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

San Francisco, CA – The HCD delivered a seventeen page rejection of San Francisco’s Housing element. In a letter dated August 8 to the San Francisco Planning Department, HCD notes, “, revisions will be necessary to comply with State Housing Element Law.”

The letter begins on the positive, applauding San Francisco for “several aspects of the approach to the housing element update. The element places a strong emphasis on acknowledging and repairing the harms of decades of inequitable and discriminatory land use and planning policies that resulted in exclusionary and disinvested communities.”

It adds, “. The City has proposed bold and meaningful actions to both reduce barriers to higher-opportunity neighborhoods while simultaneously reinvesting in historically underserved neighborhoods.”

UC Davis Law Professor and land use expert Chris Elmendorf noted in a tweet on Tuesday, “It looks like America’s second most expensive city is going to spend the next 8 years in de facto land-use receivership, courtesy of state law.”

The letter warns pursuant to AB 1398, “if a local government fails to adopt a compliant housing element within 120 days of the statutory deadline (January 31, 2023), then any rezoning to accommodate the regional housing needs allocation (RHNA), including for lower-income households, shall be completed no later than one year from the statutory deadline.”

Otherwise, “the local government’s housing element will no longer comply with State Housing Element Law, and HCD may revoke its finding of substantial compliance…”

The letter hammers San Francisco on several points.

For example, “. The element indicates an implementation timeline of 0-15 years. In efforts to address the City’s well documented lengthy permit process, the element should revise these timelines to complete these actions earlier in the planning period (e.g., 0-2 years).”

Thus San Francisco must not only address its slow and unpredictable permitting process, it must do so within a two year period.

Further, “Compliance with State Housing Laws: The element must include a program to comply with all state housing laws. This program must include steps for implementing (e.g., develop processes, standard procedures, forms, etc.), definitive timelines, specific commitments, and quantified objectives, where appropriate.”

In particular, the element should specifically address processes related to SB 35, Housing Crisis Act, Housing Accountability Act, Permit Streamlining Act and CEQA timelines.

The letter notes, “HCD has received several public comments and has active enforcement cases and complaints related to the local permit process that have indicated a complex, untimely, and cumbersome process with little certainty to applicants.”

It continues, “There are also indications of potential violations of various state laws, including the Permit Streamlining Act, Housing Accountability Act, Housing Crisis Act, and State Density Bonus Law.”

The element must therefore not only “analyze potential and actual governmental constraints on housing development pursuant to State Housing Element Law” but, “specifically address potential violations with state housing laws.”

In his tweet stream, Elmendorf notes, “SF’s CEQA review process is nowhere close to compliant w/ CEQA timelines, yet the CEQA timelines aren’t themselves enforceable thru CEQA litigation. Withholding approval of SF’s housing plan is a practical way to make SF honor limits on CEQA review.”

SF YIMBY’s letter from the spring argues that SF has been overly optimistic in its projects of the rate at which projects in the pipeline can be actually developed.

They point out that the city claims to have 44,234 housing units in its pipeline.

It notes, “HCD has previously suggested that cities consider “past completion rates” for “pipeline project[s]” when crediting units towards a City’s RHNA obligations.”

Based on its historical rate of completion, the letter argues, “Based on historical rates of completion, the City’s housing pipeline of projects currently without building permits only appears likely to accommodate approximately 9,254 units of housing during the next 8 years.”

By contrast, “the City proposes to assume that the rate at which its housing projects “in the pipeline” will produce permitted housing will more than quadruple (from 17% to 80%) during the next RHNA cycle. This assumption is not reasonable, especially in light of the City’s own findings that the City has recently placed a number of new constraints on development.”

They write, “Under these circumstances, the yield from the pipeline over the last eight years should probably be treated as an optimistic proxy for the yield over the next RHNA cycle—unless the city can convincingly document economic feasibility and intended construction start dates for current pipeline projects and provide a comparable retrospective analysis showing that the “pipeline prospects” were substantially worse eight years ago.”

HCD addresses this point, noting “to count these units as progress towards RHNA, the element must analyze and demonstrate the likelihood and availability of these units during the planning process.”

HCD adds, “given the element’s reliance on pipeline projects, the element must include programs with actions that commit to facilitating development and monitoring approvals of the projects.. with a commitment to alternative actions (e.g., rezoning) if assumptions are not realized.”