LA County Sheriff’s Custody Assistant Pleads to Trying to Bring Drugs into Men’s Central Jail

By Hannah Adams

LOS ANGELES, CA — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s custody assistant Jose Flores pleaded no contest late this last week to attempting to import methamphetamine into the Men’s Central Jail four years ago. 

On Nov. 28, 2018, Flores was stopped by law enforcement officers at the jail’s parking structure. After searching the vehicle, the officers recovered more than 100 grams of methamphetamine. 

Flores entered his plea to one felony count of attempting to bring an illegal substance into a jail. He was sentenced to two years of formal probation and ordered to perform 300 hours of community service.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón commented on the incident, speaking on behalf of the Los Angeles County’s Sheriff Department about their obligations to the public.

“Someone who tries to smuggle drugs into a jail is betraying the public’s trust and creates an unsafe environment,” District Attorney Gascón said. “My office strives to hold all public employees accountable when they break the law.”

Hannah is a first-year undergraduate student at University of California, Santa Barbara. She is majoring in English and currently is involved with two campus newspapers. She is anticipating on graduating early and attending law school. She hopes to continue her passion for writing in a law-related career.

