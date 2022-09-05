California Community Groups React to the Failure of VISION Act Passage 

By Daniella Espinoza

SACRAMENTO, CA – In a scathing statement, members of the ICE Out of CA Coalition expressed their disdain for the legislative failure of the VISION Act and its inability to get through the California Senate.

Responding to the ongoing tensions between California citizens and ICE, Assemblymember Wendy Carillo authored a bill to end what is known as “double punishment” that allows federal authorities to immediately detain people who are released from state prison.

Instead of using California (both local and state) resources to assist ICE and placing released with community members, people are thrust into the hands of a “harmful and dangerous agency,” legislators and supporters of the bill said.

Inside the Senate chambers late last week, 18 members voted in support, 13 against it, and 9 failed to vote – a common tactic used by lawmakers who don’t be attacked for a “no” vote – despite the “overwhelming support in their districts,” said supporters. But community members then were free to “denounce cowardice of Senators [who abstained].”

“The VISION Act represents the future; those who cling to the failed policies of the past are on the wrong side of history” stated ICE out of CA Coalition.

Despite the setback, the ICE Out of California coalition promised to continue their efforts stating, “even as we mourn today’s vote, we pledge to continue working day and night to end the practice of ICE transfers.”

“We honor the leadership community members directly affected by ICE transfers, who in sharing their stories from prison cells, detention centers, and even across borders, have forever transformed public opinion on this issue” they said in a statement.