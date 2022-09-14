Judge Denies Warrant Recall Request Despite Accused’s Acceptance Into Rehab Program

By Tommy Nguyen

VENTURA, CA – During Jasso Jose’s warrant arraignment hearing earlier this week, a Ventura County Superior Court judge denied a request to recall the warrant because of the accused’s unwillingness to stay out of trouble.

Jose Guadalupe Jasso was charged with several counts of felonies including resisting and evading peace officers, reckless driving and trespassing. He is currently in custody in Santa Barbara County.

Defense counsel informed the court of the accused’s acceptance to the Salvation Army Program, which was the grounds for the warrant recall request.



The prosecution argued, however, the warrant should not be recalled, given the nature of his charges in the Ventura case as well as one of the new charges, including sexual assault, during the accused’s time in Santa Barbara.

After a short while, Deputy District Attorney Jillian Ewan added Jasso’s extensive criminal history, in which there were multiple other felony cases dating back to 1996, including serious domestic violence charges. There were also many DUI and assault/battery charges throughout the years, Ewan said.

“Given his entire criminal history, in addition to the current charges in this case, I don’t think that the warrant should be recalled, that he [the accused] should remain in custody with the bail imposed,” DDA Ewan said.

Judge Patricia Murphy agreed with the prosecution’s recommendation, that Jasso needs to take care of his warrant and stay in custody as of right now. His authorization to participate in the program will be considered in future days.

