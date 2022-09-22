Letter: Disappointed in Carson, Supporting Bapu Vaitla for District 1

By Liz Merry and Bob Schneider

We support Bapu Vaitla for Davis City Council from District 1.

Bapu has demonstrated his commitment to Davis through service on the Social Services Commission and Cool Davis. He has a strong background in using data to create effective policy for real change. Bapu will work effectively for climate change and affordable housing policy and implementation. We will finally get an updated general plan before more piecemeal development. He gets things done.

We are greatly disappointed and strongly oppose Dan Carson. Please DO NOT support him. We feel that he demonstrated strong disregard for democratic principles and acted unethically when he worked for the DISC developer and then sued the Measure H public opposition using developer funds.

Vote for Bapu!

Liz Merry and Bob Schneider are long time residents of West Davis.