Mental Illness Awareness Week in Yolo County

For Mental Illness Awareness Week, NAMI Yolo County Raises Awareness and Provides Support

“I am optimistic that the stigma and loneliness that have long-shrouded mental illness will continue to shrink and that resources and support will continue to grow… Mental wellness is foundational to life, essential to growth, and imperative for our survival and success.” – Don Saylor, County Supervisor and MIAW 2022 Honoree

This year for Mental Illness Awareness Week on October 2-8, 2022, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Yolo County will host a series of events and recognize several honorees in order to raise awareness of mental illness, fight discrimination, and provide support. MIAW is a nationally-recognized awareness week that was established in 1990. Local awareness events are sponsored by the Health Education Council.

One in five U.S. adults and one in six youth (ages 6-17) experience mental illness each year. Less than half of U.S. adults with mental illness receive treatment. NAMI Yolo County provides free mental health support, resources, and education for individuals who live with a mental health condition and their loved ones.

MIAW Events in Yolo County

• Interfaith Service of Support

Monday, October 3, 12:00 pm, at West Sacramento Community Center

• Salud Mental 101 educación en línea

Miercoles, 5 de Octubre, 6:30 pm

• Rally for Recovery

Thursday, October 6, 5:30 pm at Heritage Plaza in Woodland

Featuring music, art, resources, and honorees:

o Community Member Honoree – County Supervisor Don Saylor

o Family Member Honoree – Jeni Price

o Peer Honoree – Dan Walker, CommuniCare

o Professional Honorees – Terri Smyth Canillo and Juan Pulido, CHOC Housing

Yolo County is providing COVID-19 vaccines on site to anyone 6 months and older. Bivalent boosters available for anyone 12 years and older.

• Mental Health 101 online education

Friday, October 7, 5:30 pm

All events are free and open to the public. Register at www.namiyolo.org/miaw2022.

“Recovery means… learning to live with the challenges that we’ve been faced with and not giving up.” – Dan Walker, MIAW 2022 Honoree

If you or a loved one is in crisis, call (888) 965-6647 for the Yolo County mental health crisis line or call or text 988 for the national lifeline.

About NAMI Yolo County

NAMI Yolo County provides advocacy, support, education, and public awareness so that all individuals and families who are affected by mental illness can build better lives. We envision a stigma-free future where all people affected by a mental health condition experience resiliency and recovery with safe, affordable housing, meaningful activities, supportive relationships, and hope. Support groups, classes, and other resources are at www.namiyolo.org.