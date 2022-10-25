Breaking News
California Poised to Become World’s 4th Biggest Economy

in: Breaking News, Budget/Fiscal, State of California
Special to the Vanguard

Sacramento, CA – According to Bloomberg, California is poised to overtake Germany as the world’s 4th largest economy, continuing to outperform the nation and other countries in GDP growth, companies’ market value, renewable energy and more.

“While critics often say California’s best days are behind us, reality proves otherwise – our economic growth and job gains continue to fuel the nation’s economy,” said Governor Newsom. “California’s values and entrepreneurial spirit have powered this ascent to becoming the 4th biggest economy in the world, and we’ll continue doubling down on industries of the future, like renewables and clean energy. I feel tremendous pride in California’s resilience, leadership, and our formula for success.”

Here are some of the top takeaways from Bloomberg’s data:

  • “California outperforms the US and the rest of the world across many industries. That’s especially relevant with renewable energy, the fastest-growing business in California”
  • “California’s trajectory is most transparent in the growing divergence between its 379 companies with a market value of at least $1 billion”
  • “California technology hardware, media and software saw sales increase 63%, 95% and 115% the past three years, boosting market valuations by 184%, 54% and 58%”
  • “Job creation is a particularly strong area, with unemployment falling to 3.9% in July, the lowest since data was compiled in 1976 … California’s joblessness dipped below Texas”

Governor Newsom has implemented a $52 billion financial assistance package to help Californians with rising inflation and costs. The most robust and comprehensive stimulus program in the nation, it provides $26 billion in direct payments, $15 billion in tax relief and grants for businesses, and more.

As noted by Bloomberg, renewable energy has become California’s fastest-growing business. Governor Newsom has doubled down on clean energy and zero-emission vehicles, implementing a $10 billion package to make it more affordable for Californians to buy ZEVs while building out the state’s charging infrastructure. California now has six times more clean energy jobs than fossil fuel jobs, and ZEVs have become one of the state’s top exports.

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

4 thoughts on “California Poised to Become World’s 4th Biggest Economy”

  1. Richard_McCann

    Oh my! All of those companies fleeing California due to high taxes and heavy regulations much have really boosted the economy-NOT! This just shows how false the mythology is about California driving away opportunity.

  2. Bill Marshall

    Why does CA want to move up as “largest economy”?  [looks like an election ad]

    I’d posit that GDP, renewable energy, etc., are significant, but minor, compared to how citizens, and those who want to be, are treated… the elderly, those lacking resources, those with MH issues, etc.

    “what profits a man when he gains the world, but loses his soul?”

    Newsom definitely wouldn’t “get that”… same as many others… both “parties”…

     

