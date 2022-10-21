Elderly Accused Violates Probation – Zoom Problems, Defense Claims  

By Ivan Villegas

WOODLAND, CA – Zoom problems—and the advanced age of an accused—led to a violation of probation hearing this week in Yolo County Superior Court.

Deputy Public Defender Danielle Craig informed Judge David Reed the accused had violated the conditions of his probation only because he was sent the wrong Zoom link by the probation office.

And, she added, “He’s quite elderly and he’s doing his best.”

The accused, who will not be named because this case didn’t involve a felony, pleaded no contest to drunk driving and driving under the influence, both misdemeanors, last year. He was given probation for three years.

Judge Reed started the hearing by stating the accused violated the conditions of his probation by failing to complete an alcohol education program, and asked DPD Craig if there was any new information.

“(The accused) is quite elderly…he was kicked out of the alcohol program and members of my office have spoken to (him)..trying to get (him) re-enrolled,” explained DPD Craig.

“They kept sending him the wrong link to sign into Zoom (so) he was then missing meetings,” DPD Craig continued.

DPD Craig mentioned this wasn’t only based on the accused’s recollection but also on the recollection of the staff that work at the group home where the accused lives.

“He (accused) was then hospitalized, which of course took a lot of time away from him trying to re-enroll in the alcohol class, so we’re just asking for more time,” said the public defender.

Judge Reed suggested returning in six weeks, and DPD Craig agreed, assuming the accused has successfully re-enrolled by that time.

“Once he gets re-enrolled I’m hoping the VOP [violation of probation] will be dismissed,” added DPD Craig.