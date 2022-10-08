Breaking News
Felony Sentencing Sends Man to Jail after Target Scuffle

Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, Vanguard Court Watch
By Kevin Barragan

VENTURA, CA – Jeffery Ballard had a scheduled sentencing hearing in Ventura County Superior Court on weapon charges after being arrested for various crimes during a petty theft at a Target store earlier this year.

In addition, Ballard was charged with a felony for resisting restraints from a law enforcement officer, David Cowan.   Allegedly, Ballard refused to cooperate with law enforcement while being searched.

The prosecution added petty theft to Ballard’s charges, but Judge Bruce Young reduced that count to a misdemeanor on a motion by the defense.

The defense also requested time served of 40 days toward a 161-day sentence, leaving 81 days to be served in county jail.

The prosecution insisted on 36 months of probation, and the court agreed.

Prosecution also demanded state restitution of $150 to be paid by the offender, to which the judge agreed and added that if the accused can’t afford the amount, he would need to appeal it.

The judge also ruled the accused report to their Probation Agency in the County of Ventura, under the following terms and conditions. He is to have no contact with all Target Stores from all of Ventura County, follow the restraining order since it’s been reinstated, and to comply with authorized search and seizures from law enforcement.

Ballard is to be released from custody in 81 days, and from there he is scheduled for counseling and drug screening, and will not able to leave the state of California.

