TONIGHT: Vanguard to Honor Nine Tonight in Sacramento at Justice Awards Gala

TONIGHT – the Vanguard will host its annual Vanguard Annual Gala and Awards Ceremony, honoring nine individuals and groups who have been champions for criminal justice reform
Speakers:
- Dr. Tecoy Porter, NATIONAL ACTION NETWORK SACRAMENTO
- California State Assemblymember Ash Kalra
- San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju
- Emily Galvin-Almanza, Partners for Justice
The Vanguard will honor the following:
Mano Raju – SF Public Defender – Vanguard Award
Ash Kalra – Assemblymember – Elected Official Award
Emily Galvin-Almanza – Partners For Justice – Organization Award
UCLA COVID Behind Bars Data Project – Law School Award
Jarrett Adams – Wrongful Conviction Award
Stephen Liebb – Formerly Incarcerated Leadership Award
James King – Formerly Incarcerated Leadership Award
Ellen Eggers – Retired State Public Defender – Lifetime Achievement Award
LaDoris Cordell – Retired Judge – Lifetime Achievement Award
Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online: http://tiny.cc/vanguard_2022