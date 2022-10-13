Breaking News
TONIGHT: Vanguard to Honor Nine Tonight in Sacramento at Justice Awards Gala

Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
TONIGHT – the Vanguard will host its annual Vanguard Annual Gala and Awards Ceremony, honoring nine individuals and groups who have been champions for criminal justice reform

Speakers:

  • Dr. Tecoy Porter, NATIONAL ACTION NETWORK SACRAMENTO
  • California State Assemblymember Ash Kalra
  • San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju
  • Emily Galvin-Almanza, Partners for Justice

The Vanguard will honor the following:

Mano Raju – SF Public Defender – Vanguard Award

Ash Kalra – Assemblymember – Elected Official Award

Emily Galvin-Almanza – Partners For Justice – Organization Award

UCLA COVID Behind Bars Data Project – Law School Award

Jarrett Adams – Wrongful Conviction Award

Stephen Liebb – Formerly Incarcerated Leadership Award

James King – Formerly Incarcerated Leadership Award

Ellen Eggers – Retired State Public Defender – Lifetime Achievement Award

LaDoris Cordell – Retired Judge – Lifetime Achievement Award

Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online: http://tiny.cc/vanguard_2022

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

