TONIGHT: Vanguard to Honor Nine Tonight in Sacramento at Justice Awards Gala

TONIGHT – the Vanguard will host its annual Vanguard Annual Gala and Awards Ceremony, honoring nine individuals and groups who have been champions for criminal justice reform

Speakers:

Dr. Tecoy Porter, NATIONAL ACTION NETWORK SACRAMENTO

California State Assemblymember Ash Kalra

San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju

Emily Galvin-Almanza, Partners for Justice

The Vanguard will honor the following:

Mano Raju – SF Public Defender – Vanguard Award

Ash Kalra – Assemblymember – Elected Official Award

Emily Galvin-Almanza – Partners For Justice – Organization Award

UCLA COVID Behind Bars Data Project – Law School Award

Jarrett Adams – Wrongful Conviction Award

Stephen Liebb – Formerly Incarcerated Leadership Award

James King – Formerly Incarcerated Leadership Award

Ellen Eggers – Retired State Public Defender – Lifetime Achievement Award

LaDoris Cordell – Retired Judge – Lifetime Achievement Award

Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online: http://tiny.cc/vanguard_2022