Guest Commentary: Professor McGonagall’s lessons on the Proud Boy attack at UC Davis

Forgive me for nerding out for a bit but I haven’t been able get this comparison out of my head. It’s from the very first chapter of the Harry Potter series. In this chapter Dumbledore oversees the newly orphaned Harry Potter’s drop off to live with his aunt & uncle. Before Harry arrives Dumbledore and Professor McGonagall are having a conversation about the apparent defeat of Voldemort, and McGonagall says that Dumbledore was the only person Voldemort was ever truly frightened of. To which Dumbledore replies “You flatter me, Voldemort had powers that I will never have.”. Then, right here in the first chapter of a seven book series McGonagall delivers one of the most important lines in the series. She says “Only because you’re too – well – nobel to use them”. McGongall suggest that even if Voldemort is more powerful, which she seems to dispute, it’s only because he is willing to utilize amoral weapons and tactics.

As I continue to reflect on the Proud Boy attack that occurred at UC Davis Tuesday evening, I keep coming back to that exchange between Dumbledore and McGonagall. When there were nearly 100 peaceful counter protesters gathered outside of the UC Davis Conference how did the arrival of less than a dozen Proud Boys cause so much mayhem? Were they that much stronger? Were they better coordinated? At the end of it all I’ve come to the conclusion that their singular intent on violence fueled the chaos that we saw Tuesday evening. I remember the moment one of the counter protesters yelled “FASCISTS BEHIND US!”. As I turned around I assumed this was an exaggeration, but there they were, running toward us in all black with their yellow Proud Boy logos visible. As soon as they were in striking distance from us they immediately did what they came to do, punching, kicking, pepper spraying, and even throwing metal crowd barriers into the counter protestors. If they are strong it’s only because they, like Voldemort, are willing to use the most amoral weapons and tactics.

As I’ve retold this story to curious friends, clients, my boss, and folks at the dog park another thing keeps coming up. Where was the administration or campus police? After I finish the story folks usually say “I hope they we’re caught”, which is a reasonable expectation when a group of violent off-campus thugs assaults a group of counter protestors that were mostly students. In some of the later Harry Potter books we see some dangerous situations at Hogwarts and we know that Professor McGonagall doesn’t play about campus security. Prior to the Battle of Hogwarts in the 7th book we see her work with the other professors to put up defensive spells around the school, toward the end of the battle we see her personally lead a 3-on-1 duel with Professor Slughorn and Kingsley Shacklebolt against Voldemort. Apparently UC Davis administration have a different idea of campus security, one that doesn’t involve automatically protecting the campus community from violent off-campus extremists.

It’s important to note that there were about half a dozen administration representatives standing a few yards away the entire time. One of them came up to pet my dog before things became intense. I’ve been engaged in advocacy and activism for the past 11 years, and I’ve attended countless protests in that time. Sometimes if law enforcement knows ahead of time that there will be intensely opposed groups they might preposition officers to deter any violence. No such prepositioning of UC Davis Police was done, nor were they called when violence broke out, while administrators stood a few yards away. As I was fleeing the area to get my dog back to the car we had to pass by this group of administrators standing idly by while their own students were being attacked on campus property.

After I got home I saw that UC Davis had released a statement and was dismayed that in the statement admin went out of their way to equate the actions peaceful protesters that are a part of their campus community with violent off-campus thugs that proudly identify with a white nationalist group. We all support the First Amendment and that requires us to accept a universe where right-wing ideologues have just as much a right to speak on campus as left-wing ideologues. What it does not require is a university to ignore threats to campus security, to let their students be assaulted, to “both sides” the situation, all to avoid upsetting SOME conservative students. Y’all need to get some lessons from Deputy Headmistress Minerva McGonagall.

Dillan Horton is a former candidate for City Council and past chair of the Davis Police Advisory Commission.