Letter: Oliver Cromwell on Carson

By David Thompson

By spending an out-of-town developer’s dollars to mount a middle-of-the-night stealth campaign against six of our Davis citizens Carson should not even dare to run. Cromwell said it better (see below)

Carson’s spending against his own citizens is the most harmful action by an elected Davis council member that I have ever witnessed. Carson blithely used unethical and possibly illegal methods to launch an ugly attack on what should be an unsullied civic process.

I am dismayed that this bullying developer’s stooge wishes to exercise any further vote. Months after his improprieties he has not apologized to those he harmed by his now admitted “mistake”.

It would also be a mistake to re-elect him knowing now how he abuses power.

With his blatant record, how can any citizen be assured that Carson will ever again exercise fair and impartial judgment on behalf of our city? His further decisions on development as a council member will now always be questionable.

In a somewhat similar case, the Santa Clara Grand Jury this week found that Santa Clara council members ‘may have violated city and state ethics laws.”

I ask the citizens of District 1 to vote for Bapu Vaitla or Kelsey Fortune, Anyone But Carson, to prevent any further stain on the civic proceedings of this next Council.

Excerpts of Oliver Cromwell’s speech dissolving the English Parliament in 1653:

“It is high time for me to put an end to your sitting in this place, which you have dishonored by your contempt of all virtue….

Ye are grown intolerably odious to the whole nation. You were deputed here by the people to get grievances redressed, are yourselves become the greatest grievance.

I command ye therefore, upon the peril of your lives, to depart immediately out of this place. Take away that shining bauble there, and lock up the doors. In the name of God, go!”

As an English school boy, Cromwell’s speech still echoes in my ears as a forty-year citizen of Davis.

Carson should go.