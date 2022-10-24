Monday Morning Thoughts: Our Approach to Criminal Justice Is Like the Parable of Babies in the River

by David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

During a recent forum, San Francisco DA candidate John Hamasaki criticized the system for spending on the back end to clean up the problem rather than the front end.

He said, “The criminal justice system exists as it is currently to clean up on the back end. What we didn’t do on the front end when we provide communities and people with the resources that they need, people are not driven to commit crimes, especially low level, petty theft, car break-ins, property crimes that we’re talking about right now.”

While that doesn’t mean that people on the back end should not be held accountable, it means that we have failed to invest in front end solutions to the problems we face in our communities.

I recently read this fascinating parable, a group of villagers working in the fields, and someone noticed a baby in the nearby river, floating downstream. A woman rushed out, rescued the baby and cared for it. Over the next several days, more and more babies were found floating downstream, the villagers began rescuing them as well—and the whole village became involved in the enterprise, spending time rescuing the children, making sure they were cared for.

They weren’t saving all the babies, but they felt that they were doing as much as they could.

Before long, however, the village became exhausted by all of this rescue work. Some of the villagers decided that they should go upstream to discover the root of the problem. But they were voted down by those who argued that every possible hand was needed to save the babies.

“Don’t you see,” cried some, “If we find out how they’re getting in the river, we can stop the problem and no babies will drown? By going upstream, we can eliminate the cause of the problem!”

This is a great parable for our approach to crime. What we are doing is putting all or at least most of our resources into the back end of the problem—arresting people and incarcerating them when they commit a crime. That’s an expensive approach. We don’t stop crime. We only react to it. And it is consuming all of our time.

What we need to do instead is attack the problem at the source. On the one hand, we need to treat the roots of the problem—mental illness, substance abuse, childhood trauma, and economic hardship.

On the other hand, we need to go even further and focus on early interventions, job training, education, anti-poverty programs, stable housing, food insecurity.

But we are not doing that. Instead, we are spending our time and resources on back-end interventions, which is not only expensive but ineffective.

Observe that right now mental health and substance use disorder underlie a huge percentage of crimes. Forty-three percent of the prison population is diagnosed with a mental health disorder. Former SF DA Chesa Boudin used to point out that the San Francisco Jail was the largest mental health provider in their city/county.

San Francisco is not alone. Senator Sydney Kamlager pointed out, “The biggest mental health provider in Los Angeles, as in San Francisco, is the jail.”

The problem is that the county jail, does not have the resources to actually treat people with mental health disorders—so it is a warehouse.

Moreover, 65 percent of the prison population has a substance use disorder.

Furthermore, the vast majority of women in prison have been victims of violence prior to their incarceration, including domestic violence, rape, sexual assault and child abuse. Seventy-nine percent of women in federal and state prisons reported physical abuse and over 60 percent reported past sexual abuse.

So the vast majority of the people in prison are suffering from mental health disorders, substance use disorders and/or were victims of physical or sexual abuse.

Instead of addressing those problems, we throw people in cages.

As one who has sat in arraignment court and watched the endless parade of people who are brought before a judge for a status on a bed at the local mental health institution, I’ve seen them sent back to their jail cell and have their matter put off another month or three. We’re using our jails and prisons as de facto mental health institutions without the actual doctors or treatment.

It’s worse than that. We’re not only failing to treat people before they get in prison or jail, but we are making them worse by sticking them in the prison environment.

I was reading Bill Keller’s book this week, What’s Prison For, where he noted an observation of how incarcerated people are treated from the moment they arrive at the facility. They are yelled and berated by the officers, ordered to strip naked, and after being searched they are kept naked for a number of minutes until they are finally issued some boxers.

“During the process, officers are yelling obscenities at the inmates… This demoralizing routine seeks obedience but provides no direction or guidance to the inmate… Intake is the first opportunity to rehabilitate, and as such this stage should be taken more seriously, new arrivals should have counseling available and should receive immediate training to prepare them for the prison culture and to inoculate them against gang recruiting extortion, and other threats.”

“Treat people like people,” said Keri Blakinger as cited by Keller. Blakinger spent nearly two years in New York for being caught with six ounces of heroin. “If you treat people like objects, animals, or numbers, you cannot make them better at being people.”

A lot of prison reformers have visited facilities in Germany and Norway and are stunned by the difference, even for serious offenses.

For one thing, Keller cites, “American correction officers are trained for a few weeks, with a heavy emphasis on how to keep control. In Germany, aspiring prison officers study for two intensive years, including college-level courses in psychology, ethics, and communications skills.”

Here’s the amazing part—it works a lot better.

Keller describes: “So we’re talking down the hall, and there’s like this big glass-enclosed room and one of the American corrections guys say, ‘what’s that?'”

A German guy says, “It’s a kitchen. If they don’t, don’t want to go down to the dining area, they can prepare their own meals.”

And the American guy says, “There’s knives in there.”

And the German guy says, “Yeah, it’s a kitchen. What do you expect?”

The American guy says, “Well How often do you have an incident?”

“What do you mean by incident?”

“You know, somebody gets stabbed or something?”

The German guys looked at the American like he was crazy: “We’ve been open five years and nothing like that has ever happened.”

We treat people like they were animals and then are surprised when they act like that when they are in there and also when they get out. That’s part of the up-river problem that we have failed to explore because we are so transfixed on catching and caging people who commit crimes rather than finding out ways to intervene and stop them before they do.