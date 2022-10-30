Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Simple Case, Simple Offer But Accused Needs Time to Consider Options for Defense to Explain Deal

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
20 Views
Share:

By Daniella Dueñas

WOODLAND, CA – Earlier this month, an accused was charged with a misdemeanor for driving with a suspended license and was given an infraction for driving with a speed greater than 100 miles per hour.

And the accused’s first day in court was last week in Yolo County Superior Court.

The accused was the only person to appear in court via Zoom. As her case was called she explained that she went by the name “Lily” as was displayed on Zoom.

Judge Raoul M. Thorbourne informed her she would be given a court appointed lawyer. In the court was Deputy Public Defender Cheyanne Martin to counsel her during the day’s arraignment hearing. 

Martin explained that if the accused were to enroll in a diversion program, specifically PES or the Pacific Educational Services program for the misdemeanor committed – Deputy District Attorney Laura Columbel’s offer to settle – the case could be dismissed.

“Ms. Martin, there was an offer made by the people,” stated Judge Thorbourne, but apparently the accused wanted more information regarding the program. According to Martin, the accused was open to the DA’s offer but that as a result she was going to need an attorney assigned to her.

“This is just a suspended license charge,” Judge Thorbourne seemed puzzled.

“Yes, your Honor but there may be collateral consequences and stuff as well, so we just want to make sure she’s getting all the advice she needs,” DPD Martin reasoned. The court proceeded to set a date, allowing the accused to receive more information.

A pretrial conference was set for Nov 30. 

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Daniella Dueñas is a recent graduate from the University of California, Davis. She double-majored in Political Science and Sociology, with an emphasis on law and society. Her interest is primarily in immigration law, however, she is also interested in criminal law and justice. Daniella plans to attend law school in the future, but is working towards getting a certificate from an ABA-approved paralegal program.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for