CDCR Secretary Tours Mule Creek State Prison

By D. Razor Babb

The California Department of Correcting (CDCR) Secretary Kathleen Allison and a host of dignitaries, including Mule Creek State Prison Warden Patrich Covello, toured the prison Monday, November 7.

Allison took over as secretary during the height of the COVID pandemic and said, “The California prison system fared better than our peers nationally in wearing the turbulent times. We allowed the public health professionals to lead the way and were first on board with vaccines. The prison population and staff participation [in vaccinations] is in the upper percentile range.”

Allison emphasized the high priority given to care for the elderly population, noting that during the pandemic, medical release referrals were maximized [although largely denied in the courts]. “Other court referrals for release recommendations [for exceptional conduct(1120(a)(1))] have been successful,” and she added “I’ve been careful and thorough in the review process.”

She was pleased that the STL tablet technology is advancing, noting, “The tablets are a valuable tool in connecting inmates and their families and that’s vital to the rehabilitation process. The tablets are a privilege, though we’re aware of [some] inappropriate conduct and content, and that has to cease. I don’t want to have to take them away.”

Allison says her intended purpose with CDCR is “… to leave it better than I found it, ensuring a department of integrity and responsibility.”

Razor Babb is incarcerated at Mule Creek State Prison