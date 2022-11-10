Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Commentary: Books Save Lives in Prison

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, Opinion
Leave a comment
11 Views
Share:
Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

Vanguard Incarcerated Press banner

by Dortell Williams

I was 23 years old when I entered the California prison system; ignorant with a capital I! Unfortunately, I was raised in a “disadvantaged” neighborhood where a subpar education was as sure and enduring as the auburn kinks in my hair.

Sitting on a hard bunk in a claustrophobic cell was where I absorbed my first entire book: The Autobiography of Malcolm X. As a former drug dealer, turned murderer, I related closely to the book because Red, as Malcolm was called in the criminal world, offered a mirror to all of the self-destructive behavior that me, and hordes of other neglected, misguided youth like me, were doing to ourselves, to our families, and our communities.

Malcolm showed me how to do time practically, productively, and peacefully. (I have avoided any violence for 33 years!) Malcolm was the mentor, the caring teacher I never had in society. Through his autodidactic example—in prison—I have earned a paralegal certificate, a BA in Communication Studies, and Doctorate in Ministries. Reading got me on track, from misaligned to realigned. But with a life without parole sentence, it’s too late for me. Yet there are scores of others who can still be redeemed. And all it takes is a thought provoking message … in a book!

Dortell Williams is incarcerated in California.  Published by Vanguard Incarcerated Press

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for