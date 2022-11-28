Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 176: The Security State and Criminal Justice Reform

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Podcast
Leave a comment
17 Views
Share:

This week on Everyday Injustice, Brian Hofer of Secure Justice discusses the surveillance state, and the abuse of state power as well as the current state of criminal justice reform.

A recent incident occurred in Berkeley, where the leak of text messages showed the president of the police officers’ union making racially charged remarks and calling for arrest quotas.

The leak was made public by Secure Justice and led to pausing the appointment of Jennifer Louis as police chief until after an independent investigation can take place.

Hofer told the media, “The text messages are revealing a racist culture and we’re seeing it reflected in the metrics.”

Nearly 35% of police stops in Berkeley in the last year were of Black people, despite the fact that only 8% of the city is Black.

This is not the only scandal, Hofer also talks about San Francisco’s efforts to utilize private surveillance for purposes of criminal investigation despite little evidence that it would aid in such efforts.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for