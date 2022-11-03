Breaking News
Letter: Support Bapu for Election

By Ken Wagstaff

I support Bapu Vaitla for election in District One to the Davis City Council.

Soon we will enter the second quarter of the 21st century. We approach turning-point-deadlines on climate, the likelihood of recession, threats to basic democracy and deepening risks of war.  Broad-scale and local, governments will face unprecedented challenges, known and unknown.

At the city level, voters are looking for candidates who demonstrate sound judgment, willingness to listen to all points of view, wide experience beyond the usual bureaucracies, and new ways of envisioning the future.

I believe Bapu has all these qualities.  I look forward to his leadership for our City.

Ken Wagstaff is a Former Mayor of Davis

