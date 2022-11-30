Breaking News
Man Granted No Bail Release for Road Rage Felony Battery, Despite Prosecution’s Warning About Past Crime, Warrant

By Tommy Nguyen

VENTURA, CA – Earlier this week, Ventura County Superior Court Judge Patricia Murphy granted OR (own recognizance, no bail) release to Gregory Chavez despite the prosecution’s concern he might not return for further hearing given his past record.

Chavez is charged with felony battery with serious bodily injury and misdemeanor for carrying a loaded firearm in his vehicle. The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

When asked if the prosecution has any objection to an OR release, Deputy District Attorney Jillian Ewan asked the court to follow probation recommendations for supervision terms.

“This was a road rage incident, in which the victim received a black eye and had to get staples to the top of his forehead. There were bruises on his limbs,” DDA Ewan explained. “There was a loaded firearm found in the defendant’s truck.”

The DDA also referred to Chavez’ past record, in which he has an outstanding bench warrant issued out of Hawaii from 2020 for a domestic violence incident.

Public Defender Matthew Benitez then asked if the court is inclined to consider an OR release with any terms that are referral to probation, noting, “He [the accused] does have strong ties to the community here and…he will continue to show up.”

DDA Jillian proposed the court add two conditions, including search terms for weapons and staying away from the victim.

Judge Murphy finally granted the release and explained to the accused the terms and conditions that come with the release.

Chavez’ early disposition conference is scheduled for Dec. 7.

