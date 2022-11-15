Price Pulls to within Striking Distance in Alameda DA Race

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Oakland, CA – One reform DA candidate conceded in Maricopa County, Arizona, and it appears that Brooke Jenkins will retain her office in San Francisco, but the news for reformers appears better across the bay in Alameda County as Pamela Price pulled to within 2000 votes of the lead and is confident that she will prevail.

“Today’s news is inspiring for Alameda County. As we expected, my opponent’s lead is dwindling and we are confident that when all the ballots have been counted, I will be elected the next DA of Alameda County,” Price tweeted on Monday evening.

Price finished first in the June primary, but was held under 50 percent, forcing a runoff with Terry Wiley, the Assistant DA backed by the current DA Nancy O’Malley and much of the establishment. Wiley has led from the start on Election Day, but Price has believed that once the full vote is counted she will prevail.

“I am so grateful to have an amazing campaign team and so many everyday people who worked to make sure every voter understood what was really at stake in this race,” Price said. “Our campaign built a powerful coalition across the County, and despite hundreds of thousands of dollars spent to defeat us, our dedicated team worked tirelessly and smartly to win this race.”

She continued, “I am thankful for every vote we received and we will use it as fuel to drive the change the County so desperately needs.”

She said, “We told everyone that we can have a system of justice that treats everyone fairly without regard to your privilege or position, that we can protect public safety by advancing justice, without destroying our community that we can fix our money bail system and root out the racial, economic and gender disparities that have infected the system. This is what we are fighting for.”

There are still votes out there and she believes in areas where she will gain votes. The next vote tally will be reported Tuesday at 5 pm.