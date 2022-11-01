SF District Attorney Details State Charges Against Pelosi Spouse, Calls Incident ‘Politically Motivated’

By Vanguard Staff

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Although the FBI and federal charges are pending against a man who allegedly attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s spouse last Friday, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Monday multiple felony charges against David DePape for his attack on Pelosi’s home and injuries to her husband.

According to the criminal complaint filed in court, DePape told local police he intended to find the House speaker and hold her hostage, asking Paul Pelosi where his wife was, shouting, “Where is Nancy?” The speaker was not home at the time of the attack.

Jenkins also said the attack was “politically motivated,” and is charging DePape on state charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary false imprisonment and threatening the life or serious bodily harm to a public official.

DePape, according to SF police, was arrested after an early morning break-in Friday, and that Speaker Pelosi was the target. But DePape “brutally” assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer, sending him to the hospital with a cracked skull and injuries to his arm and hand. He is expected to survive, despite is age, 82. Pelosi did not know the attacker nor had ever seen him before, said police.

“DePape will be held accountable for his violent and depraved attack, and we will prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “We have coordinated with the San Francisco Police Department and other investigating agencies to bring forward a strong case against DePape.”

She added, “His horrific crimes violated the sanctity of the Pelosi family home, seriously injured Mr. Pelosi, and demonstrate how hate speech can produce tragic outcomes that permeate our public discourse. When citizens of our city suffer as victims of crime, we will hold perpetrators accountable for their actions and work to deliver justice for all. Mr. Pelosi and his family have been personally harmed by the hands of DePape with his violent acts and he will be held accountable for his actions and face consequences.”

DePape is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. Prosecutors will seek pre-trial detention in this case because of the extreme public safety risk he poses. DePape faces 13 years to life imprisonment for his crimes, said Jenkins.

DePape is facing additional federal charges including one count of assault of an immediate family member of a U.S. official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. DePape is also charged federally with one count of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official in the performance of official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

“Yes, it appears as though this was, based on his statements and comments that were made in that house during his encounter with Mr. Pelosi, that this was politically motivated,” Jenkins said at a press conference.

According to CNN reports, police arrived at the Pelosi home eight minutes after Paul Pelosi called 911.

According to the charging affidavit, “When the door was opened, Pelosi and DePape were both holding a hammer with one hand and DePape had his other hand holding onto Pelosi’s forearm. Pelosi greeted the officers. The officers asked them what was going on. DePape responded that everything was good. Officers then asked Pelosi and DePape to drop the hammer.”

Allegedly, DePape then hit Paul Pelosi with the hammer, and the affidavit claims Pelosi “appeared to be unconscious on the ground” after the blow to his head.

“DePape was prepared to detain and injure Speaker Pelosi when he entered the Pelosi residence in the early morning of October 28, 2022,” the FBI agent said in the affidavit. “DePape had zip ties, tape, rope, and at least one hammer with him that morning.”

CNN has previously reported that DePape allegedly tried to tie up Pelosi. Police have said that DePape entered the home through a backdoor.