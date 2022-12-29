Commentary: Prison Tablets Have Been a Game Changer

By Greg Zielesch

I would like to talk about the tablet program that we have at SATF Corcoran. We’ve had tablets since 2019 with the JPAY tablets first. We now have the GTL tablets that have a phone, camera and other streaming services, like movies, music, games, educational, religious, free texts and more.

This program that was implemented this last July has allowed me to contact my family and friends as well as network with people in recovery.

This Christmas I will be able to visit with my kids and grandkids in their homes on Christmas eve and day.

My family lives too far to drive to see me and this little thing, the tablet, has brought me closer to my family than I have been in years.

I want to thank all those responsible for the GTL tablets we have today, and as of next year all phone calls are free!!

Get ready for my calls, I’ll be a calling. What a difference 17 years has been, I remember when phone calls were $6 and up. I hope you all can enjoy these tablets.

Greg Zielesch is incarcerated at Corcoran State Prison.