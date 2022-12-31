REPORT: Oklahoma Republican-Led Coalition Contributes to Criminal Justice Reform

By Leslie Acevedo

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – A Republican-led coalition has contributed to criminal justice reform in this normally red-colored state, according to a report from “Arnold Ventures,” a philanthropy dedicated to analyzing societal problems in the U.S.

Oklahoma, in the last half-decade, has “[e]nacted a series of landmark legislation that has reclassified drug offenses, removed barriers to reintegration, and reappropriated funding to social services — all with stunningly positive outcomes,” according to AV’s David Gateley.

The work Oklahoma has done in criminal justice reform is an example to states, whether Democratic or Republican, on “[h]ow change is possible across the political spectrum,” wrote Gateley.

Gateley added, “When we can find common ground on issues, that’s where the most work can get done. And that’s really true for Oklahoma” despite common belief Republicans don’t necessarily support criminal justice reform.

Initial reform began due to high incarceration rates in Oklahoma, said Gateley, explaining, “In 2018, Oklahoma kept behind bars 1, 079 per 100,000 people- roughly 1.3 percent of its entire adult population. Black citizens making up seven percent of Oklahoma residents but 26 percent of its prison or jail inhabitants.”

Reasons, he said, for the incarcerated rates were the same reasons nationwide: “The War on Drugs, tough-on-crime policies, a lack of social safety net, and a ruthless approach to sentencing.”

Gateley also noted Oklahoma’s three-strikes-rule, which “sends anyone convicted of three criminal charges (with one being a violent felony) to life in prison, and a truth-in-sentencing measure required people convicted of violent crimes to serve 85 percent of their sentence before becoming eligible for parole, regardless of good behavior.”

Prisons in Oklahoma hit, Gateley pointed out, 110 percent capacity, then-Gov. Mary Fallin signed HB 3052, criminal justice reform legislation, which was not supported or funded in 2012. In 2016, Gov. Fallin created the Oklahoma Justice Reform Task Force, as criminal justice reform was a priority for her administration.

Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, led by the state’s former Republican House Speaker Kris Steele, placed State Question 780 (reclassified some drug and property crimes from felonies to misdemeanors) and State Question 781 (requires money saved from 780 to be distributed to substance abuse and mental health services) on the ballot for the year’s general election in 2016, as voters approved both and went in effect in July 2017.

Gateley said, in 2018, political newcomer and Tula businessman Kevin Stitt, was able to gain success in the primary election, later winning the Republican nomination focusing on criminal justice reform and finding bad policies the reason for high incarceration rates in Oklahoma.

Gov. Stitt, within his first few weeks, in office improved State Question 780 with HB 1269 resulting in “largest single-day commutation in American history, with 462 inmates released,” Gateley wrote.

He added, “The governor’s office, the Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board, and the Department of Corrections also teamed up with nonprofits across the state to host transition fairs to provide men and women leaving prison with information and resources for rejoining free society.”

Stritt’s administration, according to the AV story, passed HB 1373 “[m]aking it easier for people with a criminal record to receive occupational licenses, and HB 2765 “(appropriating) more than $10 million to expand drug court options and fund diversion programs and substance abuse services.”

HB 1795 made it attainable, said Gateley in his report, for people leaving the system to obtain a driver’s license and difficulty for license to be revoked, leading the way for the Sarah Stritt Act: “Requiring the Department of Corrections to supply individuals leaving custody with a REAL ID card, a résumé noting any trade proficiency, copies of their work records and vocational training, and other documentation to help them secure employment and housing.”

In May 2022, the passing of HB 4369, granted “[o]ffenders on supervised parole to earn time credits to decrease their supervision, and HB 3316, which automated the expungement of those who were eligible,” added Gateley.

Results of passing criminal justice legislation showed Oklahoma’s incarceration rates decreased by more than 20 percent, recidivism rates now 18.6 percent, the lowest in the nation, the report noted.

Despite criticism from dark money groups, Gov. Stritt emphasized fairness and incarcerating bad people. The governor said she will continue to focus on criminal justice reform, taking interest in “[p]ushing through a felony classification system.”

Recently Gov. Stitt signed HB 3205 marking the “[s]ingle largest reduction in juvenile court fees in state history.”

Gateley’s story emphasized Oklahoma’s effort in criminal justice reform shows it does not matter whether one is Democratic or Republican—wanting safer communities and standing up for good policies can “[b]enefit, to stand up for what is right.”