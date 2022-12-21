US Prisons Held Six Times As Many People in 2021 Versus 1971

Special to the Vanguard

Washington, DC – A report from the Sentencing Project on Tuesday revealed that the US slowed down the process of decarceration in 2021. Even with eight years of downsizing prisons, US prisons held six times more people in 2021 as opposed to 1971.

“In the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States dramatically slowed down prison decarceration and increased jail incarceration,” said Nazgol Ghandnoosh, Senior Research Analyst of The Sentencing Project. “In 2021, US prisons downsized for the eighth consecutive year.”

She lamented, “But with a reduction of just 1%, it will take far too long to reverse decades of substantial prison buildup. To achieve meaningful decarceration, policymakers should scale back extreme sentence lengths both for those entering prisons and for those already there. The growing movement to take a ‘second look’ at unjust and excessive prison terms is a necessary first step.”

National Department of Justice figures for year end 2021 reveal the following: