Biden Applauded after Signing Bill to End ‘Price Gouging’ of Incarcerated Phone Calls

By Kevin Barragan

WASHINGTON, DC – The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) applauded legislation signed into law Monday by President Joe Biden that would end the “price gouging” of “families trying to stay connected to loved ones who are incarcerated.”

“The Martha Wright Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Act of 2022 is a crucial step towards ensuring that incarcerated individuals are able to maintain meaningful connections with their loved ones. The law will assure a reduction in recidivism and connection,” said NCBCP.

“The (legislation) is a long overdue victory for justice and humanity. For too long, incarcerated individuals and their families have been subjected to exorbitant fees for phone calls, making it difficult for them to maintain the vital relationships that are so important for successful reintegration into society,” said NCBCP.

“Not only is this law just, it is also a compassionate law, as it helps reduce recidivism by providing incarcerated people the opportunity to stay in touch with loved ones and their community without incurring undue and exorbitant financial costs,” added NCBCP.

“We are happy to see this bill signed into law, and we look forward to seeing its positive impact on the lives of countless individuals and families across the country,” the group noted.

“We believe that this law will make a real difference in the lives of those affected by mass incarceration, and we are proud to stand with all of the advocates who helped to make it a reality,” said NCBCP President and CEO Melanie L Campbell.