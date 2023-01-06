Breaking News
Commentary: Critics Complain That the Sky Is Falling Even As We Fall Well Short of Our Housing Needs

Photo by Brandon Griggs on Unsplash

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Sacramento, CA – California is facing a multipronged crisis—housing, affordable housing and homelessness.  Recent reports show a huge increase in homelessness over the last few years and most of the individuals are unsheltered.

Sacramento Bee Deputy Editor Josh Gohkle wrote, “California’s housing shortage and consequent costs, attributable mainly to state and local overregulation, are chiefly responsible for its disproportionate homelessness.”

The Corporation for Supportive Housing, CSH, found, “California has the largest number of people experiencing homelessness of any state in America, 25 percent of all Americans who are homeless, because we lack housing affordable to people with the lowest incomes.”

They add, “When our communities‘ housing costs are too high, finding a place to live becomes impossible for people with extremely low wages or fixed or no incomes. In fact, this income group is priced out of every housing market in California.”

Despite what is increasingly looking like a humanitarian crisis, columnists like Tom Elias are complaining that the state is usurping key power from the cities.

Elias wrote earlier this week, “Via a series of laws mandating new levels of density everywhere in the state, whether or not they are needed and justified, this key local power now belongs to largely anonymous state officials who know little or nothing about most places whose future they are deciding.”

Like many others, Elias seems to be in denial that there is a housing crisis.  He laments the policy, implemented through SB 9, which he argues has eliminated single-family zoning.

“It’s being done via the new requirement that the state Department of Housing and Community Development approve housing elements for every locality. If HCD does not approve such a plan for a city, developers can target it with virtually no limits, if they choose,” Elias argues.

He adds, “It’s all based on a supposed need for at least 1.8 million new housing units touted by HCD.”

If Elias wants to quibble whether the exact number of new homes is 3.5 million, 1.8 million or some other number, it’s hard to argue with what we are seeing in terms of people being priced out of communities and the increasing masses of unsheltered homeless people.

Moreover, while Elias focuses on SB 9 and single-family homes, the Vanguard reported last week that, despite the new law and fears that SB 9 would destroy single-family neighborhoods, not much has changed.

“I think the people that have been pushing for this for so long were just glad to get it through,” said Lee Ohanian, an economics professor at UCLA and senior fellow at the Hoover Institute (as reported in the Bee). “But it really ends up being much ado about nothing.”

The Bee surveyed areas in Sacramento and the Central Valley and found that, while cities are required to report on the number of SB 9 projects, the participation has been low.

The Bee found: “The cities of Davis, Stockton, Modesto, Merced and Bakersfield have not received a single application. Fresno has one. Three applications were submitted in Elk Grove, though one was deemed ineligible because it was located in a designated wetland, which is exempt under the law.”

Elias argues, “This leads localities to approve developments in ways they never did before, including some administrative approvals without so much as the possibility of a public hearing.”

But while many have fanned the flames here, the results show—again—not much has changed.

The Terner analysis prior to the passage of SB 9, the most detailed one yet on the impact of SB 9, “finds that SB 9’s primary impact will be to unlock incrementally more units on parcels that are already financially feasible under existing law, typically through the simple subdivision of an existing structure.”

However, in contrast to fears by many homeowners: “Relatively few new single-family parcels are expected to become financially feasible for added units as a direct consequence of this bill.”

The study found that “the vast amount of single-family parcels across the state would not see any new development,” said Garcia.

That appears to be exactly what happened.

And yet you would think something else was happening when you read Elias.

He notes that several cities have “begun to fight parts of today’s state domination of land use.

“Four Los Angeles County cities – Redondo Beach, Torrance, Carson and Whittier — are seeking a court order negating the 2021 Senate Bill 9, which allows single-family homes to be replaced by as many as six units, with cities unable to nix any such project,” he writes.

He concludes, “As city councils and county boards see their constituents objecting loudly to much of this scene, it’s inevitable that other lawsuits will follow. No one can predict whether or not courts will find the state Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom have vastly overreached in their power grab, which is all for the sake of increased density and based on unfounded predictions by bureaucrats who answer to no one.”

And yet we have serious problems in this state, and generally not because we are producing too much housing or because housing is coming in above the objections of local communities, but rather because we don’t have enough housing that people living on the margins can afford.

Elias and other critics offer very little in the way of solutions, even as they cry that the sky is falling.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

6 thoughts on “Commentary: Critics Complain That the Sky Is Falling Even As We Fall Well Short of Our Housing Needs”

  1. Ron Oertel

    The state’s population has fallen for the third year in a row.

    Meanwhile, cities have continued to approve more sprawl, and developers have continued to build.

    Pretty tough to claim that there’s a housing shortage, if comparing those two numbers over that period.

    Homeless drug addicts and/or those experiencing mental illness are not going to be helped with market-rate housing. Nor is there enough government money to put them all into their own apartments.

      1. Ron Oertel

        How is that a “bad” thing?  Folks moving to where they can afford it? (The same reason that so many moved to the Sacramento region in the first place.)

        It also causes housing prices to moderate (or drop) in the places that they leave.  This has been occurring in places like San Francisco for some time, now.

        By the way, rents are now starting to drop across California and the country, including Sacramento. This is expected to continue. (Search for “rents falling”, or “rents dropping”.)

        One wonders if the corporate landlords are becoming concerned about this (e.g., the ones that bought-up entire single family developments in recent years). I looked at one of their stock prices recently, which had gone down quite a bit over the past year or so.

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          “How is that a “bad” thing? ”

          Basically your reasoning is circular. You say we don’t have a housing crisis because we are losing population when the loss of population is at least in part created by housing crisis.

        2. Ron Oertel

          If folks are leaving, they don’t need housing locally.  That’s not circular reasoning; it’s logic.  And yet, communities throughout the state have continued to approve more housing, when the population has dropped for three years in a row.

          This is actually an example of the “free market” (that you’re usually so fond of) in action. Supply-and-demand, which encourages people to consider alternatives. Especially those looking to move TO an area, such as the Sacramento region.

          Consideration of alternatives is also not limited to the housing market. It includes businesses, which have been exiting California for places like Texas (and taking their employees with them).

          Again, no one has put forth any coherent argument regarding the reason any of this is a “problem”.

          The only thing that isn’t supported is this amorphous “need” for housing.  As Tom Elias noted in his column:

          It’s all based on a supposed need for at least 1.8 million new housing units touted by HCD. This, despite the fact that the state auditor last spring found that HCD did not properly vet the documents and other instruments on which that estimate was based.

          What’s more, only three years earlier, HCD was claiming more than 3.5 million new units were needed. Less than one-eighth that many have risen, yet HCD has cut its need estimate considerably.

          And yet … cities and counties must do what they’re told by this demonstrably incompetent agency, or risk lawsuits and big losses in state grants for everything from sewers and road maintenance to police and fire departments. State Attorney General Rob Bonta even set up a new unit in his Justice Department to threaten and pursue noncompliant cities.

          This, by the way, is the reason I didn’t vote for Bonta (or Aguiar-Curry, for that matter).

          In David’s article, he totally-ignores the primary issue (which has nothing to do with tearing-down existing single family housing:

          And in Santa Monica, because the city council did not get its housing element approved, developers can probably not be stopped as they make plans for at least 12 large new buildings. So much for bucolic seaside living.

          Santa Monica is also an example of a city buckling to state pressure to allow huge projects opposed by most of its citizens, a majority of whom are renters. That city has done nothing to stop or alter the largest development in its history, to be built on a property at a major intersection now occupied by a grocery and several other stores.

          It probably should be noted that Davis isn’t even a city that strives to oppose the state’s mandates.  It’s more of a “please sir, can I have another” type of city. Those on the council are in lock-step with the state’s mandates in the first place.

          Several cities have begun to fight parts of today’s state domination of land use. Four Los Angeles County cities – Redondo Beach, Torrance, Carson and Whittier — are seeking a court order negating the 2021 Senate Bill 9, which allows single-family homes to be replaced by as many as six units, with cities unable to nix any such project.

          I am not intimately familiar with all of these cities, but (from my perspective) Southern California should have taken steps to stop sprawling outward decades ago. They are “late to the game”, if anything.

          https://www.davisenterprise.com/forum/tom-elias-state-usurping-key-power-from-cities/

        3. Ron Oertel

          And regarding businesses leaving (or not locating to the area in the first place), what (exactly) is “wrong” with striving for balance between residential vs. business development?

          The continuous pursuit of economic development is what created so-called housing shortages.  It’s also a never-ending Ponzi scheme.

          It’s not just the high cost of housing that’s driving the exodus – it’s also factors such as taxes (of which Texas has no income tax), lousy schools, extremely “woke” politics, etc.

          Pick a lane:  Do you want a never-ending Ponzi scheme, or do you want stability that’s not based upon continual growth?  Actually, some of that decision has already been made, based upon the evidence.

          Who (other than some business interests) says that communities must forever grow?

          Also, the birth rate among millennials is nowhere near replacement levels. Guess “who” has a “problem” with that? (The usual business interests, etc.) Along with cities which had always counted on that as part of their Ponzi funding scheme.

          Maybe it’s time to address all of this, starting with the obvious fact that cities cannot grow forever. And attempting to do so is creating some pretty nasty environmental, social and economic circumstances.

          (Then again, the market itself seems to be addressing this.)

