Initial Study on Inclusionary Housing in Davis Paints a Challenging Picture

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The city of Davis has contracted with Cascadia Partners to complete a study of rental inclusionary housing requirements.

Staff notes, “The City has contracted with Cascadia Partners to review multifamily developments to understand the feasibility of different inclusionary housing policies for rental housing projects, with the ultimate goal to recommend an updated inclusionary housing ordinance for the City.”

When Cascadia presented their initial findings to the Social Services Commission in September, the Commission passed a motion that included a recommendation for the City Council to explore additional options to incentivize non-profit and public housing development.

The city has for the last several years been passing a series of temporary ordinances that established “an alternative affordable housing target of 15% by the bed, bedroom, or unit with a 5% extremely-low, 5% very-low, and 5% low-income mix.”

The current ordinance also temporarily allows the City Council “to consider a myriad of factors in determining whether to approve an alternative affordable housing proposal, such as whether the developer makes a large infrastructure or transportation contribution.”

The analysis found some challenges.

For one thing, market rate development scenarios “do not meet target internal rate of returns.” The target rate in both the downtown and outside the core is about 12% IRR. In the downtown, the rate is 9.4 percent and outside the core it’s 10.2 percent.

“With historically high construction costs, today’s development environment is challenging,” Cascadia found.

They note, “Hard construction costs in California were averaging at $222 per square foot in 2018. Costs have increased significantly since then. Between 2020 and 2021, costs increased over 10%, exceeding the historical annual average increase of 2-4%”

Thus, “Given today’s realities, project costs are outweighing project revenue. Making it even more challenging for inclusionary zoning policies to be effective.”

They do find, “Development incentives that grow the revenue or reduce the cost of development can make it more feasible for developers to provide on-site affordable housing.” They add, “Most efficient way of growing revenue is by removing or relaxing land-use regulations that limit development potential.”

As the Vanguard has warned, in the downtown, “incentives to grow revenue are limited.”

They find, “Downtown’s new form based code does a great job at removing barriers to development. Unfortunately, this limits our options to offer development incentives as part of the policy.”

They do find, “Reducing parking ratios have a sizeable impact on financial feasibility of development.”

But not enough. Changing from 0.8 spaces per unit to 0.5 spaces creases a 8.5% change in IRR but it still takes it from 9.4% to just 10.2 percent.

Worse yet, outside the core, the incentives to grow revenue are even more limited.

“Residential high density zone encourages development that is denser than what is typically seen in areas outside of Downtown Davis and already removes commonly known barriers to multifamily development,” they find.

Further, “Reducing minimum parking and open space requirements to reach maximum density improves project feasibility but not by much.”

Taking it from 1.4 spaces per unit to 1 space per unit, only results in a 3.9 percent change in IRR from 10.2 to 10.6 percent.

They found that the most efficient way of reducing costs “is waiving permit and impact fees.”

“Waiving fees have a bigger impact on financial feasibility, improving IRR by about 16%,” they write. “Waiving fees is considered a public subsidy, triggering prevailing wages that increase construction costs by 30%.”

But, Even with incentives, our market rate building prototypes struggle to reach 12% IRR financial targe. “There are too few impactful or feasible development incentives that can help support an inclusionary zoning policy.”

There are trade offs to cerating inclusionary zoning policies.

One possibility: Maximize Number of Units but Less Affordable – Limited to units affordable to households making no less than 80% AMI.

A second possibility: Deeper Levels of Affordability but Fewer Units – The share of units set aside is limited to between 5% and 10%.

Third: Maximize Number of Units at Deeper Levels of Affordability but Need Significant Incentives – Deeper Levels of Affordability but Fewer Units This would require waiving a significant amount of fees.

They offer five critical conclusions.

First, “Given today’s high land and construction costs, the existing and interim inclusionary housing policies are not financially feasible.”

Second, “A feasible inclusionary housing policy needs to offer some level of incentives.”

Third, “Fee waivers can be impactful incentives, but they lose their impact when tied to prevailing wages.”

Fourth, “With few regulatory incentives to offer, a feasible inclusionary housing policy is limited in its ability to offer deeply affordable units.”

Finally and most importantly, “Inclusionary housing is not a stand-alone affordable housing strategy. There are other strategies to consider.”