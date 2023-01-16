Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Initial Study on Inclusionary Housing in Davis Paints a Challenging Picture

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space
(4) Comments
125 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The city of Davis has contracted with Cascadia Partners to complete a study of rental inclusionary housing requirements.

Staff notes, “The City has contracted with Cascadia Partners to review multifamily developments to understand the feasibility of different inclusionary housing policies for rental housing projects, with the ultimate goal to recommend an updated inclusionary housing ordinance for the City.”

When Cascadia presented their initial findings to the Social Services Commission in September, the Commission passed a motion that included a recommendation for the City Council to explore additional options to incentivize non-profit and public housing development.

The city has for the last several years been passing a series of temporary ordinances that established “an alternative affordable housing target of 15% by the bed, bedroom, or unit with a 5% extremely-low, 5% very-low, and 5% low-income mix.”

The current ordinance also temporarily allows the City Council “to consider a myriad of factors in determining whether to approve an alternative affordable housing proposal, such as whether the developer makes a large infrastructure or transportation contribution.”

The analysis found some challenges.

For one thing, market rate development scenarios “do not meet target internal rate of returns.”  The target rate in both the downtown and outside the core is about 12% IRR.  In the downtown, the rate is 9.4 percent and outside the core it’s 10.2 percent.

“With historically high construction costs, today’s development environment is challenging,” Cascadia found.

They note, “Hard construction costs in California were averaging at $222 per square foot in 2018. Costs have increased significantly since then. Between 2020 and 2021, costs increased over 10%, exceeding the historical annual average increase of 2-4%”

Thus, “Given today’s realities, project costs are outweighing project revenue. Making it even more challenging for inclusionary zoning policies to be effective.”

They do find, “Development incentives that grow the revenue or reduce the cost of development can make it more feasible for developers to provide on-site affordable housing.”  They add, “Most efficient way of growing revenue is by removing or relaxing land-use regulations that limit development potential.”

As the Vanguard has warned, in the downtown, “incentives to grow revenue are limited.”

They find, “Downtown’s new form based code does a great job at removing barriers to development. Unfortunately, this limits our options to offer development incentives as part of the policy.”

They do find, “Reducing parking ratios have a sizeable impact on financial feasibility of development.”

But not enough.  Changing from 0.8 spaces per unit to 0.5 spaces creases a 8.5% change in IRR but it still takes it from 9.4% to just 10.2 percent.

Worse yet, outside the core, the incentives to grow revenue are even more limited.

“Residential high density zone encourages development that is denser than what is typically seen in areas outside of Downtown Davis and already removes commonly known barriers to multifamily development,” they find.

Further, “Reducing minimum parking and open space requirements to reach maximum density improves project feasibility but not by much.”

Taking it from 1.4 spaces per unit to 1 space per unit, only results in a 3.9 percent change in IRR from 10.2 to 10.6 percent.

They found that the most efficient way of reducing costs “is waiving permit and impact fees.”

“Waiving fees have a bigger impact on financial feasibility, improving IRR by about 16%,” they write.  “Waiving fees is considered a public subsidy, triggering prevailing wages that increase construction costs by 30%.”

But, Even with incentives, our market rate building prototypes struggle to reach 12% IRR financial targe.  “There are too few impactful or feasible development incentives that can help support an inclusionary zoning policy.”

There are trade offs to cerating inclusionary zoning policies.

One possibility: Maximize Number of Units but Less Affordable – Limited to units affordable to households making no less than 80% AMI.

A second possibility: Deeper Levels of Affordability but Fewer Units – The share of units set aside is limited to between 5% and 10%.

Third: Maximize Number of Units at Deeper Levels of Affordability but Need Significant Incentives – Deeper Levels of Affordability but Fewer Units This would require waiving a significant amount of fees.

They offer five critical conclusions.

First, “Given today’s high land and construction costs, the existing and interim inclusionary housing policies are not financially feasible.”

Second, “A feasible inclusionary housing policy needs to offer some level of incentives.”

Third, “Fee waivers can be impactful incentives, but they lose their impact when tied to prevailing wages.”

Fourth, “With few regulatory incentives to offer, a feasible inclusionary housing policy is limited in its ability to offer deeply affordable units.”

Finally and most importantly, “Inclusionary housing is not a stand-alone affordable housing strategy. There are other strategies to consider.”

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

4 thoughts on “Initial Study on Inclusionary Housing in Davis Paints a Challenging Picture”

  1. Ron Glick

    “Given today’s high land and construction costs, the existing and interim inclusionary housing policies are not financially feasible.”

    Why are land costs so high in Davis? Measure J of course. It makes land in the city 100 times more expensive than land for agriculture outside the city.

  2. Ron Oertel

    The entire Hibbert’s site could accommodate a very large Affordable housing complex.  Which would require the same type of government subsidy as proposals located outside of the city.

    But again, government funds pursued (and used) in Davis are then not available for other cities – where the need might be greater.

    Unfortunately, Affordable housing (wherever it’s located) disincentivizes occupants from pursuing more income, in order to remain in their homes.  (Unlike rent control.)

    Davis already has quite a few Affordable complexes (one of which has reportedly created a lot of problems for neighbors and its own residents). Is there a “goal” in mind, regarding how many the city “should” have (and what the fiscal or other impacts are, at various levels)?

    Or, is the city just blindly pursuing “more” – without even considering any of those type of questions? (Unfortunately, I think I already know the answer to that.)

    And again, why isn’t the city even considering rent control, such as the ordinances that many other cities already have already enacted?

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      How do you figure that could happen? A private entity owns that land. They have a plan for that land. It would take a lot more than just funding to get an affordable housing complex there.

      Now what the city could do is take land that they own and find a non-profit to develop affordable housing there, but it’s not going to happen at the Hibbert site.

      1. Ron Oertel

        How do you figure that could happen? A private entity owns that land. They have a plan for that land. It would take a lot more than just funding to get an affordable housing complex there.

        The city controls the zoning, incentives (e.g., for density), and inclusionary housing requirements.

        In any case, what’s the difference (from an owner’s perspective) between an Affordable housing complex on land outside of the city, vs. inside the city?  Either way, they’re looking for a maximum return (while satisfying requirements for Affordable housing).

        Now what the city could do is take land that they own and find a non-profit to develop affordable housing there, but it’s not going to happen at the Hibbert site.

        Affordable housing developers have some deep pockets, themselves.  What makes you think that they can’t put together an offer that would be attractive to the owners?  (Again, assuming that the city “encourages” this with the tools that they already have?)

        Of course, the city has probably already lost some of the tools they could have used, when they approved the location for rezoning.

        But perhaps more to the point:

        How do cities such as San Francisco “meet” Affordable housing requirements (or encourage developers to do so)? One thing for sure is that they’re not looking outside of the city. They’re looking at land that’s already developed in some manner.

        If you (or city officials) can’t answer that question, you have some more “work” to do, before you start advocating for more sprawl.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for