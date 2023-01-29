Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Wright Announces Candidacy for District Three Council Seat

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Elections
(1) Comment
152 Views
Share:
Francesca Wright with her husband Lee Bartholomew and daughter Ayala Kalisher. Photo credit: Laurie Friedman

Special to the Vanguard

Davis, CA – Francesca Wright has declared her bid for the District Three Davis City Council seat vacated by Lucas Frerichs.   She steps into the race to represent the people and neighborhoods of District Three in a challenging period of climate crisis and housing shortage.  “As a collaborative leader I intend to harness the vast intellectual and creative resources within our community to tackle tough problems.  I listen.  I organize. I stand up for neighbors and the greater good.”

Wright pledges to work to right-size city staffing.  She will prioritize filling vacancies in Community Development to ensure robust community involvement in our pending general plan update and to clear the backlog of building permits as households seek to electrify, build accessory dwelling units, and make other improvements.  She wants a grant writer in the new Department of Housing and Social Services so that department can draw down state and federal funding, provide renter assistance, and manage affordable housing programs.  She looks forward to working with community groups to form community land trusts as a solution for long term housing affordability.

Wright has frequented public meetings over the past five years as co-founder of Yolo People Power, a network dedicated to envision and advocate for a community safety model which ensures human dignity, access to fundamental needs, and harm reduction.  Under her leadership volunteers have researched public safety models for commissions and council members.  In collaboration with other community groups her efforts have resulted in the expanded role of the independent police auditor, the creation of the Police Accountability Commission and the new Department of Housing and Social Services.

Wright is a retired small business owner who worked with First 5 Commissions throughout California as program evaluator in the area of child and family services.  Her undergraduate degree is in Early Childhood Education and she earned a Masters in Public Administration from University of Southern California.  In 2021 she received the Thong Hy Huynh award for civil rights advocacy.  She lives in Davis with her husband, Lee Bartholomew, a retired real estate appraiser.  Learn more about her campaign at www.WrightforDavis.org

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

One thought on “Wright Announces Candidacy for District Three Council Seat”

  1. Keith Y Echols

    Her platform looks all nice, warm and cozy.  It’s got the feel good doing stuff for the “housing shortage” crowd.  It says all the nice inclusivity, collaboration and community words.  It says she will listen to the community as most candidates will say….though I’d really like to see someone say; I have a vision and here are the reasons it’s the best solution…get on board (that boys and girls is called “leadership”).   Hey, I give her props for mentioning the parks, rec programs, street repair..etc…  I’m always bring those things up as my personal wants in the community.   But the biggest thing is that I see no economic development plan, economic growth guidelines or economic philosophy.  YOU GOTTA BE ABLE TO PAY FOR ALL THAT STUFF YOU WANT THE CITY TO PROVIDE.  You can’t just look for grant funding for everything.  You gotta have a plan that creates a fertile environment for businesses in Davis.  Those businesses generate tax revenue that pays for stuff for the city. So far, pretty much everything in Ms. Wright’s platform is a cost to the city….or try to squeeze developers …which of course will delay and impede future development.

    Look I get that you have to walk a fine line with economic growth plans in Davis.  You have to deal with the irrational No Growth crowd and NIMBYs who believe in the magic of infill and the mystical eldritch wisdom of the General Plan/Downtown Plan.  So you can’t go around saying the “G”(rowth) word very easily.   But econmic growth is reality that the city is going to have face if it wants to maintain it’s standard of living and meet it’s housing requirements/needs.  All that housing that some say is a “shortage” that requires new housing is going to cost the city money to maintain.  So the city better have a plan to increase their income to pay for it.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for