Wright Announces Candidacy for District Three Council Seat

Special to the Vanguard

Davis, CA – Francesca Wright has declared her bid for the District Three Davis City Council seat vacated by Lucas Frerichs. She steps into the race to represent the people and neighborhoods of District Three in a challenging period of climate crisis and housing shortage. “As a collaborative leader I intend to harness the vast intellectual and creative resources within our community to tackle tough problems. I listen. I organize. I stand up for neighbors and the greater good.”

Wright pledges to work to right-size city staffing. She will prioritize filling vacancies in Community Development to ensure robust community involvement in our pending general plan update and to clear the backlog of building permits as households seek to electrify, build accessory dwelling units, and make other improvements. She wants a grant writer in the new Department of Housing and Social Services so that department can draw down state and federal funding, provide renter assistance, and manage affordable housing programs. She looks forward to working with community groups to form community land trusts as a solution for long term housing affordability.

Wright has frequented public meetings over the past five years as co-founder of Yolo People Power, a network dedicated to envision and advocate for a community safety model which ensures human dignity, access to fundamental needs, and harm reduction. Under her leadership volunteers have researched public safety models for commissions and council members. In collaboration with other community groups her efforts have resulted in the expanded role of the independent police auditor, the creation of the Police Accountability Commission and the new Department of Housing and Social Services.

Wright is a retired small business owner who worked with First 5 Commissions throughout California as program evaluator in the area of child and family services. Her undergraduate degree is in Early Childhood Education and she earned a Masters in Public Administration from University of Southern California. In 2021 she received the Thong Hy Huynh award for civil rights advocacy. She lives in Davis with her husband, Lee Bartholomew, a retired real estate appraiser. Learn more about her campaign at www.WrightforDavis.org