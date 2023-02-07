Bill Would Allow Judicial Review of Special Circumstance Offenses

Special to the Vanguard

A coalition is co-sponsoring California Senate Bill 94 sponsored by Senator Dave Cortese. SB 94 will provide judicial review for individuals serving life without parole or sentenced to death for offenses committed before June 5, 1990 and who have served at least 20 years of their sentence.

Felony Murder Elimination Project Director Joanne Scheer said, “Felony Murder Elimination Project is extremely honored to have Senator Dave Cortese author Senate Bill 94 this year!”

She added, “We are excited to be cosponsoring alongside Ella Baker Center for Human Rights, California Coalition for Women Prisoners (CCWP), Citizens United for a Responsible Budget (CURB), FUEL – Families United to End LWOP, Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC), Sister Warriors Freedom Coalition, and FAMM – Families Against Mandatory Minimums. “