California Legislation Would Protect Inmate Religious Practices

By Belen Avelar

SACRAMENTO, CA – Incarcerated individuals in California would receive new religious protections under a bill introduced Monday by State Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose).

SB 309 would help create a uniform state policy for inmates that would help produce clear guidelines on the type of religious clothing, headwear, and grooming inmates receive.

Sen. Cortese’s office said studies have shown that allowing inmates to partake in religious practices has “helped reduce violence and other negative behaviors in correctional facilities and has even helped lower recidivism.”

Senator Cortese stated, “Incarcerated Californians maintain basic civil liberties while they serve their time,” and would ensure “Muslims, Sikhs, Jews, and other religious minorities the ability to be able to preserve their right to religious dress and practice without harm or disruption.”

Although the SB 309 bill is intended to help inmates express their religious practices through clothing, headwear, and grooming, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) mentions that rules are limited depending on state-run facilities.

Supporters said SB 309 would help create a policy that would implement a consistent approach that ensures inmates in custody have the right to religious practices, clothing, headwear, and grooming in local and state corrections and detention facilities.

“I stand in support of religious freedom. When a person enters into custody and is stripped of their religious clothing, they are also stripped of their identity,” said Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes. “No one should be forced to fight for their faith. I’m proud to support Senator Cortese in this effort.”

“The whole purpose of ensuring civil rights is it is part of a person’s humanity,” said Nazeehah Khan, Policy and Government Affairs Manager with the California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

“Regardless if a person identifies as a Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Sikh, or any other religious belief, one should be able to express and practice the faith one chooses and should be an essential part added to the rehabilitation process,” added Khan.

“The Santa Clara County Correctional Peace Officers Association believes in the Constitution of the United States and its provisions which allows for freedom of religion,” said Antonio Cueva, Vice president of the Santa Clara County Correctional Peace Officers’ Association.